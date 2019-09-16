LSU lost junior safety Todd Harris to a season-ending injury, head coach Ed Orgeron announced at his Monday afternoon press conference.
Orgeron said they plan to redshirt Harris to save a year of eligibility.
"Todd's going to be out for the year and will not be back with us this year," Orgeron said. "We will use this year as a redshirt. It's unfortunate. It was an unfortunate accident. He just landed on the ground wrong."
Harris sustained the injury Saturday in the second quarter of LSU's 65-14 win over Northwestern State, and it appeared that Harris injured his right knee.
The Plaquemine native and former four star prospect played in 11 games as a sophomore, including one start. Harris has played in all three games for LSU this season, and he recorded three tackles, one for loss.
Orgeron said that junior safety JaCoby Stevens "is going to have to play a lot back there" in place of Harris. Stevens has been playing at LSU's "Quarters" safety position, which is a safety-linebacker hybrid that plays at the edge of the line of scrimmage.
LSU has depth remaining for the spot next to unanimous All-American strong safety Grant Delpit: junior Eric Monroe and true freshman Marcel Brooks.
"We have to see as the week goes who else can fit back there," Orgeron said.