LSU football coach Brian Kelly is scheduled to conduct his first game week press conference of the season at noon on Monday ahead of Sunday's Florida State game.
Kelly will touch on a wide range of topics, including his quarterback situation and what he thinks about the Seminoles.
LSU and Florida State are scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. It's the first time the two teams have played since 1991.
Kelly, who is in his first season as the Tigers' head coach, will take questions from the media about his decisions.
