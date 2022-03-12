They couldn't have come from more different backgrounds. At least, that's what Mike Denbrock thought when he met Brian Kelly.

This ambitious new graduate assistant had arrived at Grand Valley State in 1987 with a thick Boston accent. He wore argyle socks, and Denbrock grew up in a rural Michigan town with about 1,500 people. It had one stoplight and another yellow light asking drivers to slow down as they passed through.

“I didn’t know what to make of him,” Denbrock said.

Denbrock, a former Grand Valley State tight end, had already worked for a year as a graduate assistant. He originally planned to become a high school coach, but this job let him keep his scholarship.

Kelly applied to the Division II school in Allendale, Michigan, a charter township on the western edge of the state, after beginning his career as a softball coach and football assistant at Assumption College, his alma mater. The new job came with about a $4,000 salary.

The positions didn’t pay much, but they gave Denbrock and Kelly valuable experience. Denbrock helped with the tight ends. Kelly coached defensive backs. They also recruited, and Kelly landed running back Jamarl Eiland when he told him, “You’re going to be a star at Grand Valley.”

“Did everything I asked for and more,” former Grand Valley State head coach Tom Beck said.

Much like their hometowns, Kelly and Denbrock used different styles. Denbrock spoke to players on the side and explained what he needed from them. They called him “Homer” — after his hometown — or D-Rock.

Kelly yelled more. He wasn't afraid to single people out, but the players respected him. He took time to work with them. He knew how to motivate.

"He comes off in a ferocious way, but it's all for the good of the team and winning," said Shamus O'Keefe, who played at GVSU from 1985-89. "Your persona is second, but he cares about you as a person."

While living together as graduate assistants, Denbrock realized he and Kelly shared more than he initially thought. They planned. They valued discipline. They crafted schemes around their players. They understood topics outside football. They wanted, most of all, to win.

“At its core,” Denbrock said, “we’re really similar people.”

Instead of clashing, Denbrock and Kelly complemented each other, balancing their personalities in a way few others could. So after Beck left for an assistant position at Notre Dame and Kelly became the head coach in 1991, he hired Denbrock a year later as his offensive coordinator.

“They trusted each other,” former GVSU quarterback Jeff Fox said. “There’s a trust built when you’re growing up together."

Their trust survived games, staff changes and the wearing of time. Denbrock and Kelly spent seven more years together at Grand Valley State, learning how to coach alongside each other as they developed the principles that carried them toward the top of the sport.

Though their career paths diverged for more than a decade, Kelly hired Denbrock again at Notre Dame in 2010. They coached together for another seven seasons, and when Kelly took over LSU's program, he landed on Denbrock as his offensive coordinator, reuniting the coaches three decades after they first met.

“It seemed like all roads led back to us being in the same spot,” Denbrock said.

•••

When Grand Valley State named Kelly the head coach, the 28-year-old inherited a stable program. Beck had led the team to a 21-3 record and playoff appearances in his last two years. Kelly recognized he didn’t need to overhaul the foundation, especially with a senior-laden roster his first season, but he made tweaks.

Kelly started a new offseason conditioning program called “Top Gun,” former wide receiver Todd Gesund said, and incentivized the training. Players earned awards for finishing first during drills. One required them to swim a lap. Those who didn’t know how to swim ran through the water.

On the first day of preseason camp, Kelly replaced a traditional half-mile run with gassers, a series of sprints across the field. Every position group needed to meet a predetermined time. If someone ran too slow, everyone ran more.

The drills were hard for a reason. Kelly wanted the most conditioned team in the conference, and psychologically, difficult training brought the players together. Whenever someone quit, teammates said they had taken the “midnight train” home.

“'We’re building this thing together,'” Jamarl Eiland recalled Kelly saying.

After going 9-3 with a playoff appearance his first season, Kelly hired Denbrock, who had spent the past four years at Michigan State and Illinois State. Most offenses at the time, especially in the Midwest Intercollegiate Football Conference, used methodical rushing attacks.

Kelly and Denbrock noticed shifts happening in leagues above them and wanted to throw the ball more. Before spring practice, they went to Florida to learn from coach Steve Spurrier, whose Fun ‘n’ Gun offense revolutionized college football. Kelly and Denbrock returned with their own version. They called it the “Blue Gun.”

GVSU implemented the scheme, overhauling a run-heavy approach. The quarterback stood in shotgun more often. The team used one running back and multiple wide receivers, trying to vertically stretch the field. From 1992-95, Grand Valley State ranked first in the conference in total and scoring offense.

“They were fun to play for,” said former Grand Valley State quarterback Brian Tazic, the starter in 1992. “It wasn’t your three yards and a cloud of dust offense. They would open it up, depending on the personnel we had.”

Around the same time, Kelly met his wife, Paqui, who graduated from GVSU with a master's degree in education. She worked in the financial aid office. They got married in the summer of 1994.

And when Kelly picked his groomsmen, he asked Denbrock to be one of them.

•••

Five years into Kelly’s tenure, GVSU changed athletic directors. Tim Selgo, an associate AD at Toledo, was a finalist. After mass one Sunday, former coach Frank Lauterbur pulled Selgo aside.

Lauterbur once went 23-0 over two seasons at Toledo. He also saw Kelly’s games as an NFL scout in the area.

“That would be a great job for you,” Selgo recalled Lauterbur saying. “By the way, they’ve got a really good young football coach.”

When Selgo arrived, Kelly had completed five straight winning seasons but never won a playoff game. Fans doubted him, and school president Don Lubbers only gave Kelly a two-year extension, according to Selgo’s book “Anchor Up,” to send a message to his coach and his new athletic director: he wanted results.

During their first summer together in 1996, Selgo and Kelly went to a Detroit Tigers game for an alumni event, a five-hour round trip. As they drove, they discussed their lives, their vision and how to improve the football program, starting with the facilities.

“One of Brian’s greatest qualities is his ability to see the big picture,” said Selgo, who worked near Nick Saban and Gary Pinkel at Toledo. “A lot of football coaches can’t see beyond the film room.”

That same season, Kelly shuffled the coaching staff. Though he helped change the offensive scheme early in his tenure, he had focused on defense the majority of his career. Kelly moved to the offensive side, and Denbrock became the defensive coordinator, switching roles.

“Mike was a heck of a defensive coordinator for a very short period of time,” Kelly said, grinning.

“Think of all those guys who were former defensive coordinators and took over. He was the first defensive coordinator (after me). That’s not usually an enviable position to be in, and we were still friends after that.”

While they won games, going 17- 5 over the next two seasons, Kelly and Denbrock continued to learn as they tried to make Grand Valley State an annual playoff contender.

Kelly wanted to challenge his team, so when Selgo told him about an opportunity to schedule games against UC Davis, a powerhouse at the time, Kelly agreed.

In 1997, the first year of a home-and-home series, GVSU traveled to UC Davis. The team stayed over two hours away in Reno, Nevada, and booked rooms at a casino. Denbrock was the travel coordinator, according to The Athletic.

“They told us not to leave,” wide receiver Doug Eiland said. “Some folks did sneak out."

Kelly sat the players who missed bed check in the first half. GVSU didn't play well. It lost 21-19.

“I learned my lessons,” Kelly said last fall. “Don’t stay at a casino, and if you’re going to do that, make sure you have a veteran football team.”

After GVSU finished 9-3 with another first round loss in the playoffs in 1998, Denbrock joined the Buffalo Destroyers in the Arena Football League. He bounced around, coaching at Notre Dame, Washington and Indiana State over the next decade before Kelly hired him again.

Facing contract pressure, Kelly signed one of the greatest recruiting classes in school history and implemented more spread principles into the offense, running a no-huddle.

The team clicked once the underclassmen matured, and in 2001, GVSU reached the national championship despite losing star quarterback Curt Anes in the first round.

Led by Anes, the offense averaged 46.7 points per game during an undefeated season in 2002, and Kelly delivered the school’s first national championship in any sport.

GVSU won again a year later, this time with a suffocating defense in the pouring rain. Fans rushed the field. Kelly stood in the middle of his players hoisting the trophy, a feeling he has chased ever since.

•••

Once GVSU won its second national championship, Selgo knew he would lose his coach. Bowling Green and Montana expressed interest the year before. Kelly had already turned down an offer from Eastern Michigan. Schools wanted him. It was a matter of time.

Not long after the title game, Central Michigan offered Kelly a job. Selgo understood he couldn’t match the salary. He tried to get creative.

GVSU had planned a week-long trip to Ireland for its men’s and women’s golf teams the next summer. Kelly could join the trip, Selgo said. Play golf. See one of his favorite countries. The school would cover everything.

“I knew that would get his attention,” Selgo said.

Kelly loved the thought, but he accepted the position at Central Michigan, taking his first leap into Division I after 118 wins with GVSU. He spent three years there before leaving for Cincinnati. Then he took over at Notre Dame, where he became the winningest coach in school history.

When Notre Dame scheduled a game against Navy in Ireland in 2012, Selgo sent Kelly a note.

“Hey,” Selgo said, laughing, “you’re finally getting a trip to Ireland paid for by somebody besides Grand Valley.”

Though Kelly left, he always remembered where his career began. He returned for alumni golf outings and homecoming games on open dates. He and his wife donated money to the school, which named its indoor practice facility The Kelly Family Sports Center.

The players from those teams drifted across the country into their own lives, but they followed Kelly’s career, watching him become one of the most recognizable coaches in the sport. During his first season at Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish played an away game against Michigan State. Gesund bought tickets and arrived early. He walked through the bleachers to the edge of the stands.

Kelly was speaking to the television broadcast crew at midfield. He noticed Gesund.

“I wonder if he’s going to come over here,” Gesund said.

Sure enough, Kelly walked over to his former wide receiver in the middle of pregame warmups, stood on top of a bench and spoke with Gesund for 10 minutes. He asked about his family and his job. As they talked, a small crowd formed nearby, all of them wondering how this guy knew the coach so well.

The players maintained a similar relationship with Denbrock. Fox grabbed beers with him after an arena league game in Buffalo, and when Cincinnati played Houston three years ago, Doug Eiland met him at the team hotel the night before the game.

Denbrock filled various roles under Kelly at Notre Dame. He coached tight ends. He oversaw receivers. He spent one season as the offensive coordinator. Kelly made him an associate head coach.

They eventually split when Kelly overhauled his staff after a 4-8 season in 2016, and Denbrock enjoyed the chance to design his own scheme for the first time at Cincinnati. He evolved as a play-caller over the next five years, building around quarterback Desmond Ridder to help reach the College Football Playoff for the first time last year.

“Whatever I felt like was the best,” Denbrock said, “we could do.”

Kelly waited for Cincinnati's season to end before hiring Denbrock. Now that they’re back together, Denbrock will handle the offense and Kelly will oversee LSU's entire team, letting him focus on game management and building relationships with players.

“There’s a comfortability between Coach Denbrock and Coach Kelly,” new LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan said. “They both understand the standard and expectations of what they want.”

Kelly has a general vision for LSU’s offense, but he and Denbrock share many of the same principles anyway. They value physicality and discipline. They prefer personnel-driven schemes. They understand the importance of creating a plan.

All the ideas were first developed years ago in western Michigan, on the field of a Division II school, back when they were learning how to coach and had just met for the first time.