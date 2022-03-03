LSU's Alia Armstrong and Sean Burrell were named to the The Bowerman Award watch lists following the conference indoor meets.
Armstrong, who's produced the nation's fastest time in both the 60 meters and 60-meter hurdles, made the women's watch list for the first time in her career.
Armstrong this season has two of the eight fastest times in NCAA history in the 60 hurdles at 7.81 and 7.86 seconds.
She won the 60 meters Saturday at the Southeastern Conference championships in 7.11 seconds, which is 10th on the all-time collegiate list.
Burrell, who set a world U20 record last spring in the outdoor 400 hurdles, has run only on LSU's 4x400 relay this season.
However, his winning time of 47.85 seconds in the intermediates at the NCAA outdoor meet was enough to keep him on the list in the eyes of The Bowerman men's committee.