LSU safety Mo Hampton, who has missed the team's last two games, will be available to play against Alabama, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-, 215-pound sophomore started at safety in LSU's first four games, played sparingly against Auburn, then did not play against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

"He's available this week and ready to go," Orgeron said during the Southeastern Conference weekly teleconference.

Hampton, who also plays baseball at LSU, turned down a $1.8 million signing bonus in the MLB Draft to explore a collegiate career that included playing football for the Tigers.

Hampton played immediately during LSU's championship 2019 season, and he started in two games, including LSU's College Football Playoff semifinal win over Oklahoma.

The experience made him a top candidate to start in the secondary in 2020, and he started in LSU's first four games this season before playing in a reserve role against Auburn.

Todd Harris, a senior and former starter in previous seasons, has started in Hampton's place in each of LSU's last three games.

Hampton is LSU's ninth-leading tackler with 17 total tackles, and he has also recorded a tackle for loss this season.