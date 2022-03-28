After having a third player enter the transfer portal earlier in the day, the LSU basketball program picked one up later Monday afternoon.
Northwestern State's Kendal Coleman, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound center, announced via Twitter that he'll be joining new LSU coach Matt McMahon's team.
Coleman, a sophomore, averaged a double-double this season in earning first-team All-Southland Conference honors. He was also named to the All-Defensive team.
The Shreveport native shot 54.6% from the field and led the Demons in scoring 15.4 points a game and rebounding at 10.1 while starting all 30 games he played in. He also blocked 40 shots and had 30 steals.
LSU fans might remember Coleman from the Tigers' 89-49 rout of the Demons on Dec. 14; he scored 16 points on an 8-of-11 shooting night and had 13 rebounds for one of his 16 double-doubles this season.
Coleman averaged 6.8 points and 6.5 rebounds as a freshman in 2021.