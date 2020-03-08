The extra time No. 5 LSU spent working in practice last week manifested itself in a 4-0 weekend after Sunday’s 9-1 victory over Illinois State in the LSU Round Robin finale at Tiger Park.
Coming off a five-game west coast road trip, LSU swung the bats effectively and jumped to early leads while the pitching staff allowed only three runs in the four games. The Tigers went up 5-0 after two innings Sunday and Maribeth Gorsuch allowed three hits and struck out six without a walk.
LSU (20-3) improved to 17-0 at home and plays again Tuesday against South Alabama prior to opening the SEC schedule at South Carolina on Friday.
“It was a good continuation of some of the stuff we’ve been doing,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “It’s good to get back playing LSU softball. We saw some really good swings and the offense did some nice things.
“You get to pitch and play defense differently when you’re ahead. That’s a great thing for sure.”
Aliyah Andrews continued her hot hitting by starting each of the first two innings with hits. In the first inning she stole second, went to third on a hit by Ciara Briggs and scored on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Pleasants. Shelbi Sunseri and Anna Jones added run scoring singles to make it 3-0.
Andrews came in on another sacrifice fly by Pleasants and Morgan Cummins made it 5-0 with a base hit. Andrews had eight hits in 12 at-bats for the weekend with seven runs scored, four RBIs and six stolen bases. She’s batting .548 during the past nine games.
Georgia Clark had a run-scoring single and the Tigers put the game away in the sixth on a two-run single by Amanda Doyle and a pinch-hit single by Jordyn Perkins to give the Tigers the run-rule margin.
Gorsuch, who pitched a perfect game Feb. 22, allowed a solo home run to Taylor Vanderpool in the third inning and only one other hard hit ball, a double by Alyssa Wiebel. She retired the last nine batters she faced after Wiebel’s hit.
“I felt good,” said Gorsuch, who improved to 4-1. “We’ve been working a lot on ball/strikes, throwing certain pitches and what counts. I was focusing on the process, trusting myself and the work I put in with coach. It was a great end to the weekend.”
Gorsuch said she didn’t think the home run was necessarily a bad pitch.
“It happens; it is what it is,” she said. “I threw a good pitch and she took it for a ride. What are you going to do about it?”
Said Torina: “The one pitch, I don’t know if it got away from her or not. It seemed like a pretty good pitch the kid hit out. Sometimes you just tip your cap. That kid did a good job against us all weekend. They moved her up in the lineup today.”
Torina said she liked the progress her team showed and that it’s prepared for tougher games down the road.
“It’s easier to stay in a game when it’s back and forth than in a game like this when it’s easier to get distracted,” Torina said. “They’ll be ready, looking for some of those games and be excited for them. We’ll keep swinging the bats and hope we keep playing just like this against every opponent."