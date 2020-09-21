Perhaps you’ve seen that now viral video of a shirtless Ed Orgeron jogging at the beach this summer. Or perhaps the photoshopped image of a shirtless, jogging Coach O with the rest of the Beatles crossing Abbey Road.
What you haven’t seen, or perhaps even heard about, is the sport that Orgeron took up to keep in shape during the coronavirus shutdown:
Boxing.
“I go jogging on the river every day,” Orgeron said Monday during his first weekly video news conference of the season.” The guy that coaches me in boxing was working some guys out and he said, ‘Coach, why don't you come try it, why don't you come try it?’
“Well, during COVID I was by myself a lot. I was home a lot. So I said, ‘You know what? I'm going to take up boxing.’ And I took up boxing on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday night, two hours a night. It filled up my time, and it helped me get in better shape. I like it.”
Orgeron, 59, has long been into boxing, in a sense. LSU players have told tales of how Coach O has punched himself in the jaw – hard – to fire them up before games, even once knocking out one of his own teeth.
Those pregame rituals may be as close to boxing as Orgeron gets over the next three months or so. Football, of course, comes first.
“I wish I could keep it up,” he said. “I can't during the season.”