After committing to play for LSU more than 18 months ago, 3-star quarterback TJ Finely is sticking close to home.
Finley, from Ponchatoula High School, signed with LSU on Early Signing Day on Wednesday. He picked LSU over Alabama, Auburn, Oregon and others.
247Sports lists Finley at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds. He's classified as a pro-style quarterback.
Ponchatoula quarterback TJ Finley, who signed this morning with LSU, discusses watching the Tigers’ new offense, his confidence directing the scheme and his qualities as a quarterback. pic.twitter.com/WHRnQknxQP— Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) December 18, 2019
Ponchatoula quarterback TJ Finley signs with LSU, helping fortify the quarterback room post-Burrow. Finley will practice with LSU tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6PqclJAOJf— Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) December 18, 2019
As a senior, Finley passed for 2,736 yards with 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
Click here to see more LSU Early Signing Day coverage.