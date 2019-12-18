NO.pontchdest.111619.0578.JPG
Ponchatoula QB TJ Finley looks to throw against Destrehan during the game at Destrehan High School in Destrehan, La. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD

After committing to play for LSU more than 18 months ago, 3-star quarterback TJ Finely is sticking close to home.

Finley, from Ponchatoula High School, signed with LSU on Early Signing Day on Wednesday. He picked LSU over Alabama, Auburn, Oregon and others.

247Sports lists Finley at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds. He's classified as a pro-style quarterback.

As a senior, Finley passed for 2,736 yards with 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

