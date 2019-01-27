COLUMBIA, Mo. — A win is a win in college basketball, especially on the road.
But this, what the LSU men’s basketball team did Saturday night against Missouri, this was much different.
“That was definitely an escape job,” guard Skylar Mays said of his team’s improbable 86-80 overtime victory against Missouri.
Mays should know. He ignited a struggling LSU offense, which, combined with a pesky 1-3-1 zone defense, produced a 15-1 blitz in the final 2:08 of regulation to get it to overtime for a chance at a stunning win.
So how did the Tigers pull it off?
With just more than two minutes to play, No. 25 LSU was 32 points below its average of 89.2 points — which was tops in Southeastern Conference play going into Saturday’s game in Mizzou Arena.
At that point, Mays went off.
In just 27 seconds, he exploded for nine consecutive points on two 3-point baskets sandwiched around an old-fashioned three-point play.
It was a large part of his career-high 24-point output.
“We were just trying to give ourselves a chance,” Mays said, noting the goal was to trim the deficit to five points and go from there. “We just started running and jumping … and hoped they missed.”
There was more to it than that.
Mays’ three-point play came after Ja’vonte Smart had a steal that started a fast break, which ended with Mays splitting two Missouri defenders in the lane and laying the ball in while being fouled.
After Mays made the free throw, Tremont Waters and Darius Days trapped Missouri point guard Jordan Geist in the corner and forced a turnover that Mays converted into his second 3-point basket of the sequence.
Just like that, LSU was five points down with 1:41 remaining before Geist made one of two free throws.
During timeouts and clock stoppages for free throws, coach Will Wade said he kept reminding his team to keep plugging away.
“We were telling them to stay aggressive,” he said. “We kept saying, ‘We’re built for this. … Let’s just go all out and see what happens.’ ”
A 3-pointer by Waters, two free throws by Naz Reid and one by Emmitt Williams capped another 9-0 run in the final 81 seconds that produced the overtime session that LSU won 15-9.
“We never thought the game was over,” Reid said. “It was definitely a learning experience, because you never want to put yourself in a position like that. We have to learn from it going forward.
“Coming back from a deficit like that … all of us just played like dogs in that two-minute span, and we came out with the win.”
Counting overtime, LSU outscored Missouri 30-10 in the final 7:08 of clock time to win for the ninth consecutive time and tie Tennessee atop the SEC standings.
“We cranked up our pressure, and were just running around and scrambling,” Wade said after his team’s third road win in a row. “When you get the game going helter-skelter like that, you make people make decisions under duress. When you make decisions at a fast pace, sometimes that happens.”
Once it got to overtime, Wade felt comfortable even though his team had to expend a lot of energy and his eight-man rotation was down to seven after Marlon Taylor fouled out just before the 15-1 run.
Wade noted over the past 10 seasons the team that comes from behind to force overtime winds up winning 72 percent of the time.
“It’s hard to turn that momentum,” he said.
Wade said he wanted to keep pressing with a trapping 1-3-1 zone, a defense assistant coach Bill Armstrong loves to use, because it’s what got LSU back in the game.
Wade thought it would be useful because they went to it against Missouri last season and got three stops to help seal a 64-63 victory in Baton Rouge.
“We hadn’t played it that much this season, but it gave them some problems (last year),” he said. “We used it in six possessions in SEC games this season and we hadn’t been very good in it.”
Wade said the Tigers have worked on it in practice and turned to it when they needed it: late in the first half when their big men got into foul trouble and for much of the second half.
Wade estimated they wound up using it for 30 to 35 percent of Saturday's game.
“We had to have a changeup, because they were just steamrolling us on ball screens,” he said. “It really helped us and it threw them off. They didn’t handle it well in the first half, so we used it a lot in the second half and overtime.”
Having to dig deep was something LSU hadn’t been used to doing lately.
In its eight-game winning streak, Wade’s team trailed in the second half or overtime for a grand total of 1 minute, 57 seconds, during games at Arkansas and Ole Miss. On Saturday, they trailed for about 15½ minutes of the second half.
“That shows the guts this team has and how connected we are,” Mays said. “Playing from behind for that long tonight isn’t easy to do. We could have easily wilted, but we stayed together.”
In the end, Wade said he’d never been a part of a comeback like that.
“We’ve had some escape jobs, but it’s never been like that,” he said. “We were fortunate, but it is what it is. If you’re going to have a special season, you have to pull a couple of these out every once in a while.”