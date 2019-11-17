OXFORD, Miss. — Welcome to Film Room, where we'll break down significant portions from LSU's last football game.

LSU 58, Ole Miss 37

How It Happened

Offense: Yes, Saturday night in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was about offense. LSU and Ole Miss combined for 1,328 yards, the third-highest total between two Southeastern Conference teams in league history. LSU's 714 yards were the second-most in school history, and the Tigers didn't punt in a game for the first time since 2004.

And there were the records: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow completed 17-straight passes, a school record, and he surpassed Rohan Davey for the most single-season passing yards in program history (3,687). Ja'Marr Chase recorded his 13th touchdown reception, most all-time in a single LSU season.

Those are the pieces of the game that allowed No. 1 LSU (10-0, 6-0 SEC) to hold onto its win over Ole Miss, which racked up 614 total yards — the most given up by a Tigers defense since 2001. Much of that yardage was produced by Rebels true freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns, the most individual rushing yards since Cam Newton rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns in 2010.

LSU junior safety JaCoby Stevens called the game "embarrassing."

How did the game get so out of hand on the defensive end?

More than likely, you've heard of the Ole Miss offensive coordinator: Rich Rodriquez, whom Rebels head coach Matt Luke hired last December after the coach widely known as "Rich Rod" was fired from his head gig at Arizona.

Rodriguez is considered one of the pioneers of the spread offense, an offensive mind that garnered huge success with zone-read options out of the shotgun formation.

From 2001 to 2007, Rodriguez was the head coach at West Virginia, and the Mountaineers won four Big East Championships. His three-year stint at Michigan was unsuccessful, and he was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year at Arizona in 2014 before he was fired after going 17-21 in his final three seasons amidst an investigation into an off-the-field allegation of sexual harassment that Rodriguez denied.

Rodriguez's spread option attack confounded LSU in the full view of Saturday night's game. But, LSU started the game by scoring four consecutive touchdowns to lead 28-0. Within Ole Miss' first four drives, the LSU defense made the right plays to stop the Rebels, and sometimes Ole Miss just didn't execute its plays fully.

The second play of Ole Miss' first drive is probably one that Plumlee would like to have back. On first-and-10 at the LSU 45 (pictured right), Plumlee runs a standard zone-read with true freshman Jerrion Ealy. Plumlee decides to hand the ball off to Ealy, who ends up rushing for seven yards. Not a bad play at all; but you can see how wide open the hole was for Plumlee if had decided to keep the football for himself. It's a good picture to start when breaking down the zone-read offense. The quarterback is reading whether a certain defender will play the give or the keep, and he'll make a late decision to make that defender wrong. It's the first step of certain run-pass option plays that LSU runs, only Joe Burrow will then have a second step to decide whether to run or throw the ball down field. Ole Miss likely should have scored on its first drive, were it not for a dropped pass near the LSU 10 and a missed 38-yard field goal that bounced off the right upright.

LSU continued to defend the zone-read successfully on Ole Miss' second drive. Here on first-and-10 at the Ole Miss 45 (pictured right), you can see defensive end Glen Logan (pointed out) break down, prepared to chase either Plumlee or Ealy. It's likely that Logan was the read key on this play, and there truly wasn't a good option for Plumlee either way. He pulled the ball and got tripped up for no gain.

Ole Miss was 0-for-2 on third downs within its first four drives, and the Rebels were unable pick up short yardage in running situations. The Rodriguez offense also uses pulling guards and tackles — extra offensive linemen brought from one side of the line of scrimmage to the other to aid in lead blocking — and on a third-and-1 at the Ole Miss 34 (pictured below), LSU was able to break through the pulling blockers by sending more defenders than Ole Miss could block. Stevens rushed from the left edge, outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson rushed from the right, and Plumlee was swallowed by Stevens for a one-yard loss.

It's possible that Plumlee had an RPO pass built into the third-and-1 play. His slot receiver (pictured below) backs up and looks toward Plumlee as if expecting a pass. But nickel safety Cordale Flott is playing far too tightly for that pass to be an option (if it was), and Plumlee had no choice but to try and rush for as many yards as he could manage.

Once LSU went up 28-0, that's where the Tigers' shutout ceased. On first-and-10 at the Ole Miss 25 (pictured right), Ealy busted through the right side of the field for a 49-yard gain to the LSU 26. There really wasn't much more to the big run other than good blocking and crafty decision-making. Ole Miss pulls two linemen from the left: left guard Jalen Cunningham kicks out Stevens, and left tackle Michael Howard locks up inside linebacker Jacob Phillips. Right tackle Alex Givens crashes defensive end Glen Logan into the middle of the field, and tight end Octavious Cooley cuts off inside linebacker Micah Baskerville. One could question whether LSU safety Grant Delpit takes the right angle to tackle Ealy; but the running back rushes inside the pulling linemen. Such a decision would draw an instinctive defender like Delpit inside, and Ealy makes a crafty juke to the sideline. Sometimes, an offense just gets ya. "You can't hold down an offense like that for an entire game," Burrow said.

Here's where we could talk about angles and positioning. On second-and-goal at the LSU 5, the Tigers actually have nine players in the box to stop Ole Miss. Plumlee is still going to score untouched. First off, Cooley creates a wide hole on the right side by driving LSU outside linebacker Andre Anthony a few yards backward. Much of the LSU defense draws forward on Plumlee's zone-read, anticipating that he'll hand it off to Ealy. That includes Delpit, and by the time he realizes Plumlee has the ball, he's already blocked inside by Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner. Suddenly, Ole Miss is on the board 28-7.

On Ole Miss' first drive of the second half, the Rebels appear to give the LSU defense a similar look as Ealy's 49-yard run. Only this time (see below), the formation is flipped with Ealy standing on Plumlee's right. Upon the snap, inside linebacker Patrick Queen blitzes ahead of the pulling linemen, and Chaisson chases Ealy off the right edge. It appears to be a clever set-up play for Ole Miss, and no defender is available on the sideline as Plumlee dashes for a 46-yard touchdown.

When Queen was asked by a reporter after the game what Plumlee had done throughout the game to be so evasive, the junior linebacker replied: "It was nothing about him. It was just us. We weren't doing our jobs, our responsibilities. We all wasn't on the same page. We just got to get better." Queen may have had the following play in mind. On first-and-10 at the Ole Miss 40 (pictured right), Plumlee ran a quarterback counter for a 60-yard touchdown to pull within 34-23 with 7:46 left in the third quarter. Essentially, Plumlee feigned a rush to the left, drawing the defense in that direction, then fought to find a hole on the right edge. Ole Miss' spread formation forced Flott and inside linebacker Jacob Phillips to the far side of the field, which left just Queen and Delpit in the middle. It's uncertain whose responsibility was the inside portion of the field (and we won't establish blame); but LSU could have gotten away with Plumlee getting inside Queen or Delpit. Certainly not both. Flott may have also been able to recover. But either way, Plumlee made the LSU defense pay. "That counter play, that counter read?" Orgeron said. "Maybe we get another guy over, maybe a guy was there to make a tackle. We've gotta look at it on tape. They had a good game plan."

Suddenly, Ole Miss had run just seven plays for 244 yards (34.9 average) and scored three touchdowns. The Rebels did not face a third down during that entire stretch. Once the LSU defense at last forced Ole Miss into a passing situation on third-and-7 on the next drive, Tigers nickel safety Kary Vincent intercepted Plumlee and set LSU up at the Ole Miss 39. The Rebels were 2-of-11 on third downs in the game, which meant the Tigers could get off the field if they set their opponent in unfavorable situations. But Ole Miss was extremely successful on first and second down. The Rebels scored two more touchdowns: one on a 35-yard Plumlee run on first down, the other on a 55-yard pass on second down. "We definitely keep having these conversations til we get our stuff together," Stevens said. "I’m not about to let it go. Defensively, we need to remember this. If we go into the playoff, or we go to the SEC championship, we need to remember this, because this is definitely a loss for the defense.”

