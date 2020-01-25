AUSTIN, Texas — Another game. Another close call.
It’s all in a day’s work for the LSU basketball team, which had to dig deep for 69-67 win over Texas on Saturday in the Big 12/Southeastern Conference Challenge.
LSU, which led by 16 points with 15:09 remaining in the game, squandered all of that lead and trailed by two points twice in the final five minutes before pulling it out in the Frank Erwin Center.
Freshman Trendon Watford scored a career-high 22 points to lead LSU to its eighth consecutive victory overall and first Big 12/SEC Challenge win in its past three tries.
Watford;s final points of the afternoon were huge as he dropped in a pair of free throws with 16.5 seconds to play and LSU nursing a 64-62 lead.
Skylar Mays hit one of two from the free-throw line with 9 seconds left and Javonte Smart added a pair with 3.3 seconds to go as LSU (15-4) needed every one of them to hold off Texas (12-7).
More to come …