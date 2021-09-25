Score by quarters
LSU 7 0 14 7 — 28
Mississippi State 0 3 7 15 — 25
First quarter
LSU: Kayshon Boutte 11 pass from Max Johnson at 9:04 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 9 plays, 35 yards, 3:34. KEY PLAYS: LSU's first drive started after Cordale Flott forced a fumble by Mississippi State's Malik Heath and Damone Clark scooped it up and returned it 35 yards to the MSU 35. Tyrion Davis-Price 3-yard run on fourth-and-1 to the MSU 23 extends the drive. Johnson 9 pass to Brian Thomas Jr. to the 14. TIGERS 7, BULLDOGS 0.
Second quarter
MISSISSIPPI STATE: Nolan McCord 23 field goal at 8:19. DRIVE: 14-80-6:19. KEY PLAYS: Will Rogers 22 pass to Austin Williams on third-and-5 to the MSU 42. Rogers 19 pass to Williams on third-and-6 to the LSU 35. Rogers 13 pass to Jamire Calvin to the 22. Jo'quavious Marks 3 run on third-and-1 gives State a first down at the 10. TIGERS 7, BULLDOGS 3.
Third quarter
LSU: Boutte 64 pass from Johnson at 14:22 (York kick). DRIVE: 2-75-0:38. KEY PLAY: On the Tigers' first play of the second half, Davis-Price gains 11 yards and a first down at the LSU 36 to set up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 14, BULLDOGS 3.
LSU: Trey Palmer 58 pass from Johnson at 3:35 (York kick). DRIVE: 1-58-0:10. TIGERS 21, BULLDOGS 3.
MISSISSIPPI STATE: Makai Polk 29 pass from Rogers at 0:26 (McCord kick). DRIVE: 8-75-3:09. KEY PLAYS: Dillon Johnson 12 run to the MSU 37. Johnson 9 yards to rhe MSU 46. Rogers 22 pass to Heath to the LSU 31. TIGERS 21, BULLDOGS 10.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Kole Taylor 41 pass from Johnson at 11:32 (York kick). DRIVE: 9-75-3:54. KEY PLAYS: Davis-Price 1 run on third-and-1 keeps the drive going at the LSU 35. MSU is penalized 15 yards on an Avery Atkins punt, which gives LSU a first down at State's 48. TIGERS 28, BULLDOGS 10.
MISSISSIPPI STATE: Williams 2 pass from Rogers at 6:58 (McCord kick). DRIVE: 12-75-4:44. KEY PLAYS: Rogers 9 pass to Christian Ford on third-and-2 gives State a first down at the MSU 42. Rogers 11 pass to Marks to the LSU 47. Rogers 17 pass to Polk on third-and-2 keeps the drive alive at the LSU 22. Rogers 9 pass to Polk to the 5. TIGERS 28, BULLDOGS 17.
MISSISSIPPI STATE: Marks 16 pass from Rogers at 1:53 (Rogers two-point pass to Heath). DRIVE: 12-66-3:43. KEY PLAYS: Rogers 5 pass to Ford on third-and-3 nets a first down at the MSU 42. Rogers 12 pass to Dillon to the LSU 47. Rogers 10 run to the LSU 28. TIGERS 28, BULLDOGS 25.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 28, Mississippi State 25
RECORDS: LSU 3-1, Mississippi State 2-2
ATTENDANCE: 50,298 (paid)
NEXT GAME: vs. Auburn, 8 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)
Sheldon Mickles