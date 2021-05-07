BR.lsubaseball.050121 HS 1369.JPG
LSU associate head coach and pitching coach Alan Dunn (34) speaks with LSU starting pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) and members of the infield against Arkansas, Friday, April 30, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La. Friday's game was the first of the 2021 LSU baseball season that allowed 100% capacity and did not require masks.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU finishes a weekend series Saturday afternoon against Auburn with a chance to sweep.

Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

THE GAME

  • WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
  • WHERE: Samford Stadium-Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala.
  • TV: None
  • ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
  • RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LIVE UPDATES

MORE INFO

  • RANKINGS: LSU and Auburn are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
  • RECORDS: LSU is 29-17, 9-14 in the Southeastern Conference. Auburn is 19-23, 5-18.
  • LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Sr. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (4-0, 5.04 ERA, 25 IP, 27 SO, 8 BB); AU — TBA
  • WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Hilliard will start for the second consecutive weekend after allowing one run over five innings against Arkansas. The Tigers had used three different starting pitchers in the final game of the series over the last month. If he can give LSU another good start, it may sweep Auburn.

