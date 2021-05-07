LSU finishes a weekend series Saturday afternoon against Auburn with a chance to sweep.
Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
THE GAME
- WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
- WHERE: Samford Stadium-Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala.
- TV: None
- ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
- RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
MORE INFO
- RANKINGS: LSU and Auburn are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
- RECORDS: LSU is 29-17, 9-14 in the Southeastern Conference. Auburn is 19-23, 5-18.
- LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Sr. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (4-0, 5.04 ERA, 25 IP, 27 SO, 8 BB); AU — TBA
- WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Hilliard will start for the second consecutive weekend after allowing one run over five innings against Arkansas. The Tigers had used three different starting pitchers in the final game of the series over the last month. If he can give LSU another good start, it may sweep Auburn.