In my lifetime, which includes more years than I care to admit (hint: my age falls in line with that year’s Super Bowl), LSU has had 10 football coaches.

Seven of them were fired: Charles McClendon, Jerry Stovall, Mike Archer, Curley Hallman, Gerry DiNardo, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron. One died before he even coached a game: Bo Rein. Only two departed on their own accord. Bill Arnsparger left in 1986 after three seasons to be athletic director at Florida, and Nick Saban left in 2004 after five seasons to coach the Miami Dolphins.

I’m drawn to those two names because of their similarities. Both were defensive-minded coaches, steeled in the NFL. Both won championships (Arnsparger leading LSU in 1986 to its first Southeastern Conference title since 1970, Saban leading the Tigers in 2003 to their first national title since 1958). Both were no-nonsense guys, stern, driven and detail-oriented. And both rank 1 and 1A as the most respected coaches in LSU football in my lifetime.

Searching across the landscape of college football for who LSU’s next coach might be, there is one prime candidate who comes closest to that description: Michigan State’s Mel Tucker.

This is not to say Tucker is the definitive front runner for the LSU job. Or that he is the one and only coach the Tigers can succeed with at the helm. LSU’s last three coaches — Saban, Miles and Orgeron — have won national championships, all different in their backgrounds, style and temperament. LSU could succeed with another guy being the right guy.

But we drill down on Tucker today because he possesses the traits, the skills, that have succeeded at LSU before.

Tucker knows the landscape. He was defensive backs coach in 2000 on Saban’s first staff at LSU after working for Saban as a graduate assistant in 1997-98. After moving on to Ohio State followed by three stops as a defensive coordinator in the NFL with the Browns, Jaguars (where he was also interim head coach in 2011) and Bears, he returned to work for Saban again at Alabama in 2015 as defensive backs coach. Then he was defensive coordinator under Kirby Smart at Georgia from 2016-18. Colorado’s head coaching position beckoned in 2019 before he went to Michigan State in 2020.

There are serious hurdles to clear before Tucker could become LSU’s next coach. The first is timing.

Michigan State debuted at No. 3 Tuesday in the season’s initial College Football Playoff rankings. If the Spartans can somehow weave through their final four regular season games that include Purdue, Ohio State and Penn State, plus the Big Ten Championship Game, and make the playoff, they’ll be playing at least until New Year’s Eve in one of the CFP semifinals. That would seem to be far too long for LSU to be able to wait, especially with the early recruiting signing period beginning Dec. 15.

The other hurdle is the very thing that makes Tucker such an appealing candidate in the first place: success. If his 8-0 record and back-to-back wins over archrival Michigan make him enticing to LSU, it’s darned sure to make Michigan State want to hold onto him even more.

SEC Network host Paul Finebaum said Tuesday on ESPN that Michigan State better be scrambling to keep him away from LSU, especially in the wake of Saturday’s signature 37-33 win over Michigan.

“I think it makes it easier for him to be hired at LSU,” Finebaum said, “and he clearly is near or at the top of that list. It also puts a lot more pressure in East Lansing to keep him. A win like that and suddenly you call the big boosters and go ‘Hey, we need money to keep this guy here.’ The fact he just beat Jim Harbaugh I think makes that easier to happen.”

I’m told Tucker is well-respected in coaching circles. And he’s almost exactly the same age Saban was when LSU hired him away from Michigan State in 1999 (Tucker is 49, Saban was 48). Like Smart, and virtually every other former Saban assistant, he is a coach who wants complete control over his program. Control to hire his staff. If that isn’t something Woodward is willing to give him, it may be a non-starter.

Then again, Woodward just gave Kim Mulkey complete autonomy to fill out her women’s basketball staff, almost exclusively with coaches she brought with her from Baylor. LSU has some good coaches and staffers who would be worth keeping. But it must be the new coach’s decision.

There are those who say Tucker is the next big name in college coaching. While he doesn’t have much of a track record as a head coach — 15-12 overall including 10-5 at Michigan State — it may be well within LSU’s best interests to get in with him on the ground floor.