People who knew Scott Woodward growing up figured one day he would be elected governor.
Now he has an even more important job — at least in the eyes of a sizable number of LSU fans:
He’s got to hire LSU’s next football coach.
Woodward is as Louisiana as it gets: politically astute, an avid outdoorsman and someone who has spent his whole life following the sports teams at LSU, where he earned his political science degree in 1985 after graduating from Catholic High in 1981.
Woodward is a unique figure in the history of LSU athletics. Of the 10 men to serve as athletic director, he is just the second Baton Rouge native, following Harry Rabenhorst (1967-68). But while Woodward went to LSU, “Coach Raby” played football at Wake Forest.
LSU sports, and most specifically the football program, has been a lifelong passion for Woodward. One doubts that as a lad growing up in Tara and playing in tennis tournaments at Bocage Racquet Club, he ever imagined he would be in this spot at this moment in the school’s history. But this decision largely rests with Woodward after he announced the decision Sunday to part ways with Ed Orgeron at season’s end.
“I have no doubt that he’s thought long and hard about it,” said political analyst James Carville, a lifelong friend.
The importance of getting this hire right can hardly be overstated. LSU is not just fighting it out with programs like Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M and Auburn for Southeastern Conference supremacy. No later than 2025 (and it actually may take that long), the SEC will add two more traditional football powers from the Big 12: Texas and Oklahoma. Two more “haves,” not traditional “have-nots,” when it comes to football, like Vanderbilt.
LSU simply cannot afford to fall behind.
“They sell 70,000 season tickets a year in the toughest neighborhood in the country,” Carville said. “You can’t go 7-5.”
Woodward returned to LSU in April 2019 from four years spent as athletic director at Texas A&M, just months before Orgeron coached the Tigers to the national championship. What followed was a 5-5 record in 2020, a year plagued by COVID-19 and a national social reckoning.
Orgeron did a poor job of handling a team march across campus in the wake of George Floyd’s death and a canceled practice, which reportedly led Woodward to start having some serious doubts about Coach O’s long-term viability as LSU’s coach.
After a 3-3 start to this season, capped by that 42-21 rout by Kentucky two weeks ago, and the die was cast. Woodward began working on the deal that was announced Sunday night. A buyout that will pay Orgeron the staggering figure of $16.949 million over the next four years and keep him coaching the Tigers through the end of this season. Orgeron started as LSU’s interim coach in 2016, and that’s how he will go out.
Woodward had to line up the buyout money from prominent LSU boosters, and he had to work out the details not only with Orgeron but new LSU president William F. Tate IV.
Now the man who enjoys hunting and fishing goes hunting for the biggest trophy he will ever hope to land: Another coach who can bring another national championship to LSU.
It won’t be easy. It certainly won’t be cheap. But Woodward’s résumé has shown he might be the most qualified LSU AD ever for this most monumental task.
It seemed that no one could pry Chris Petersen out of Boise State, but Woodward got him to come to Washington, where he led the Huskies to a CFP berth in 2017. Woodward got Jimbo Fisher to leave Florida State, where he won a BCS national title in 2013 with current Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, for Texas A&M. And at LSU he made the hire that probably stunned the nation most of all, getting three-time NCAA champion Kim Mulkey to leave Baylor to be LSU’s women’s basketball coach.
“He’s an extraordinary judge of people and he can be an extremely persuasive salesman,” NCAA president Mark Emmert told the Dallas Morning News in 2016. Woodward was Emmert’s director of external affairs from 2000-04 when Emmert was LSU’s chancellor, and athletic director under him at Washington when Emmert became president there.
“Coaches, especially high-profile coaches, you need to understand who they are … and what they really need and what their fit is with your culture and context.”
Culture and context is important at LSU, too. As a Louisiana native, no one probably understands that better than Woodward.
Being that this is Louisiana, politics will play a part. Tate, who is the first Black lead administrator of an SEC member school, wants to have a say in who is hired. And he wants Woodward to consider candidates of color. Little surprise, then, that Michigan State coach Mel Tucker (who is Black), a one-time LSU assistant coach under Nick Saban, is now the betting favorite, according to one gambling website, to become LSU’s next coach, moving ahead of Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Penn State’s James Franklin. (Franklin is also Black.)
The opinion here is the president should let the athletic director hire the most qualified candidate, whether that’s Tucker or Franklin or someone else — like Fisher, or former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who is now at Baylor. (Aranda is Mexican-American.) Similarly, Woodward should allow the head coach he hires to have total authority to pick his assistant coaches and support staff.
However big a splash Woodward makes with this hire, there is no doubt it will be the most important one of his career. Everyone, including the LSU fan who is governor now instead of Woodward, is watching.