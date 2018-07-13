Back by popular demand, it’s the second-annual edition of …
(trumpet fanfare)
The Rabbys!
It’s an irreverent (hopefully) and entertaining (we’ll see) look back at the sports year that was in south Louisiana. Last year, we confined this to just LSU sports, but there's plenty of praise and pain to go around, so we included the Saints and Pelicans as well.
So, without further ado, let’s start with:
The ‘Well, did you evah?’ Award
The last four games I covered last football season were unlike anything I’ve ever seen, all decided on incredible touchdown strikes. I know you will remember them all:
• Dec. 31, Saints at Tampa Bay: New Orleans led 24-23, but with 9 seconds left, Jameis Winston hit Chris Godwin with a 39-yard touchdown pass for a 31-24 victory (two-point conversion included). Despite the shocker, the Saints still won the NFC South when Atlanta beat Carolina, but out of pure spite refused to send the Falcons a thank-you card.
• Jan. 1, Citrus Bowl: Maybe it was the Indiana-class rain and cold, but LSU went from 17-14 up to 21-17 down to Notre Dame when backup quarterback Ian Book (Who? I still have no idea) found Myles Boykin for a 55-yard bomb with 35 seconds left. Boykin made a brilliant one-handed grab, then bounced off two defenders en route to the end zone.
• Jan. 8, CFP Championship Game: In another classic pinch-hit performance, Alabama shook off a 20-7 third-quarter deficit to Georgia behind backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to win 26-23 in overtime when Tagovailoa hit Amite’s DeVonta Smith with a 41-yarder to burn the Bulldogs. If you’re counting, this is Bama’s 14th national title in the past 10 years, or something like that.
• Jan. 14, Saints at Vikings: Still hard to believe Marcus Williams missed Stefon Diggs.
Athlete of the year
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been so exceptional for so long, his brilliance gets taken for granted. But before he led New Orleans within one play of the NFC Championship Game, he plucked his NFL single-season completion percentage record back from Sam Bradford one year after the Bradford claimed it. The seemingly ageless Brees completed 72 percent of his passes for 4,334 yards. It’s the third time Brees broke 70 percent for the season and fourth time overall he’s led the NFL in passing percentage. And yes, he threw for more than 4,300 yards for the 12th straight year.
Honorable mention to LSU track’s Aleia Hobbs, who splashed through the Oregon rain to win the NCAA women’s 100-meter dash in June and anchored LSU’s victorious and virtually unstoppable 4x100-meter relay team.
The 'Next Big Thing' Award
Back to the track (and field) we go, to Mondo Duplantis. The incoming LSU freshman pole vaulter from Lafayette was named 2017-18 All-USA boys national track and field athlete of the year. He broke his own under-20 world record in the state championship meet, soaring 19 feet, 5½ inches, still the third-best mark in the world this year. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics (for Sweden; he has dual citizenship) beckon, as does a made-for-television leap over Tiger Stadium’s west upper deck.
Best team
I could pick the Saints for their NFC South title, but let’s go with LSU’s gymnastics team (again). Yes, the Tigers finished fourth in the NCAA championships after finishing second to Oklahoma the two previous years. But in terms of points, LSU was closer to NCAA champion UCLA than it was either year to the Sooners. Meanwhile, the Tigers won the Southeastern Conference regular-season and championship meets for the second straight season. They will go for three straight with a talented and veteran team in 2019, with the added bonus of competing in the SEC championship meet at the Smoothie King Center.
Comeback of the year
LSU’s rally from a 20-0 second-quarter deficit to stun Auburn 27-23. DJ Chark’s electrifying 75-yard punt return and two field goals from Connor Culp (yes, there was a game in which LSU actually made clutch kicks) were all part of a 13-0 fourth quarter that erased (mostly) the bitter taste of the Tigers’ 24-21 loss to Troy two weeks before.
Play of the year
Chark’s punt return is low-hanging fruit. How about Tremont Waters stretching out his sub-6-foot frame to block Corey Davis’ 3-point attempt in a thrilling 80-77 victory over Houston?
Black hat, green jacket Award
Golf has no anti-hero like former University High golfer and Masters champion Patrick Reed. The man they call Captain America is as polarizing as they come, but he is one tough-as-nails competitor who will have converts (some) when the U.S. team tees it up in the Ryder Cup in September.
'It Was Fun While It Lasted' Award
The Pelicans finally overcame years of injuries and missteps to make the second round of the NBA playoffs with a stirring run that had New Orleanians asking each other, “Did you know we have a basketball team?”
Then came the Ash Wednesday-sized hangover. Or, rather, free agency. The Pelicans lost DeMarcus Cousins to world champion Golden State and Rajon Rondo to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Yes, the Pelicans countered by signing Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle, but it’s impossible to believe New Orleans closed the gap on the Warriors or Lakers.