Whenever LSU’s starting pitchers want to shake off a sign from pitching coach Alan Dunn, they know they can trust sophomore catcher Alex Milazzo.
They’ve worked with Milazzo for almost two years, and although his freshman season lasted 17 games, countless bullpen sessions created a deep understanding between the pitchers and their catcher. He knows their tendencies, their thought processes and what they would rather throw. They know he’ll catch whatever gets hurled at him.
“Milazzo knows what we want to do and how to go about it,” redshirt junior AJ Labas said.
That level of trust that can be difficult to find. Milazzo’s about to begin his sophomore year, so for the first time since Michael Papierski from 2016-17, LSU will start the same catcher for two consecutive seasons. Knowing Milazzo will squat behind the plate gives the pitchers confidence. They’re familiar with their target.
“I think it's a tremendous asset for us to have a returning guy there,” coach Paul Mainieri said, “especially one as talented as him.”
As a freshman, Milazzo started 13 games and quickly developed a reputation as one of the best defensive catchers in the Southeastern Conference. He threw out 5-of-10 base runners and registered a perfect fielding percentage. With a quick release and accurate arm, Milazzo erased many of the defensive problems LSU previously had at the position.
“Nobody is going to throw out runners better than him,” Mainieri said. “If the pitcher gives him a chance, he's going to throw him out stealing."
LSU’s pitchers believe the same thing. Milazzo blocks errant throws, frames borderline strikes and saves outs by picking off runners who venture too far from the bag, which helps pitchers throw deeper into games. LSU’s pitchers still have to do their part to control opposing runners, but they know they can rely on Milazzo to throw out the ones daring enough to try. During a series against Eastern Kentucky last year, he picked off a runner at second base.
Defensively, LSU wants more of the same from Milazzo this season. Offensively, it needs more production. Milazzo batted .186 last year (8 for 43), the lowest average amongst players who started at least 10 games. Milazzo doesn’t expect to lead the team in hitting, but he wants to become a more formidable batter. He has focused on opposite-field line drives and eliminating strikeouts.
“The goal for me is to be a scrappy grinder at the plate,” Milazzo said. “I don't want to be an easy out.”
This time last year, Milazzo was a promising backup who steadily received more playing time until he took over as the starter. Though the pandemic took dozens of games, he has a better understanding of what his teammates expect and how their pitches work. He knows how they want to approach hitters.
Now, after another offseason with the staff, Milazzo said he feels confident in his ability to guide them through a season. The pitchers feel the same way.
“Maybe (Dunn) calls a pitch that I'm not really convicted on and I'm looking to throw another pitch and I shake,” junior Landon Marceaux said, “me and Alex have worked so much together that he knows where I want to go.”