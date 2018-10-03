The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of Saturday's game with Florida ...

BROOKS KUBENA

LSU 24, Florida 16

Florida's defense may rank higher statistically than LSU's in several categories, the Gators have not yet faced a team that ranks within the Top 50 in total offense. LSU dominated Ole Miss (No. 24). There's more evidence that gives LSU the edge in one of the most influential phases of the game. Depth on the Tigers offensive line arrived right on time.

SCOTT RABALAIS

LSU 15, Florida 13

LSU turned an offensive corner against Ole Miss, but Florida will present a much stiffer defensive challenge … it has one. Since 2009, the Tigers and Gators have scored a combined 30 points or less five times. This one feels like another defensive grudge match. The difference? Five Cole Tracy field goals.

SHELDON MICKLES

LSU 24, Florida 17

In SEC outings against Kentucky and Mississippi State, Florida struggled to run the ball with 128 and 118 yards, respectively, and scored 16 and 13 points. Next is a much bigger test against LSU, which ranks 16th in the nation against the run. If Florida can't run effectively against Dave Aranda's swarming group, it'll be a tough day.