With just four scholarship players returning from last season’s team, most college basketball coaches would have an uneasy feeling heading into preseason practice.
Not Will Wade, who always looks forward to the challenge of molding a team in the six weeks of practice allowed by the NCAA before the start of the regular season.
This preseason, which officially begins Friday with the Tigers’ first full-scale practice, the task is even more challenging than usual.
Wade actually has five scholarship players returning counting Alex Fudge, who reclassified from the 2021 recruiting class.
Fudge practiced with the team as a redshirt in the second half of a 19-10 season that ended with a second-round NCAA tournament loss last March in Indianapolis.
Since being eliminated by Michigan, a lot has happened.
Led by NBA first-round draft pick Cam Thomas, three of the team’s top four players departed for the pros, and five others transferred out.
Taking advantage of new NCAA transfer rules, Wade brought in three experienced players to augment a five-player recruiting class that was ranked sixth nationally by 247Sports.
While the group has been together since early June, playing pickup games and getting four hours of on-court instruction weekly from the coaches, Wade is ready for the real thing.
“We’re excited to get rolling with practice,” he said. “Excited for the season to start up.”
Like a chemist in the laboratory, it’s obvious Wade is going to have fun mixing and matching when they finally get to turn it loose Friday.
“It’s been exciting, I really like the group that we’ve put together,” he said. “I told the team the other day it’s hard for me to get mad at them sometimes because I like them so much.
“They’re fun to be around, they’re fun to coach.”
Senior forward Darius Days is the lone starter returning after he put his name in the draft with Thomas, Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart before choosing to return to school.
Days’ 11.6 scoring average represents a little more than half the 20.5 points a game Wade’s team returns.
That represents one-fourth of the team’s scoring average of 81.8, which underscores the need to bring in some offensive weapons.
The other returnees are forwards Mwani Wilkinson (3.6) and Shareef O;Neal (2.8) and guard Eric Gaines (2.5).
While he has to replace the 55.3 points per game Thomas, Watford and Smart took with them, Wade believes he's done that with transfers Xavier Pinson (Missouri), Adam Miller (Illinois) and Tari Eason (Cincinnati).
Pinson and Miller are guards and Eason is a forward.
Five-star center Efton Reid and four-star guards Brandon Murray and Justice Williams could also help Wilkinson and Fudge fill in the scoring gap.
“I like what we have; some of the newer guys in the transfers have high-major experience and high-level experience,” Wade said. “Every year is fun, every year is a different puzzle.
“You’ve got to put the pieces to the puzzle together," he said. "I’m excited about the opportunity to coach these guys and the opportunity to put this puzzle together.”