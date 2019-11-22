MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Will Wade knew his LSU basketball team wasn’t out of the woods despite holding a 44-30 lead at halftime of its game with No. 15 Utah State on Friday night.
At that point, Wade figured undefeated Utah State wasn’t going to go quietly into the night in its matchup with LSU in the Jamaica Classic,
He was proven right when the offensive-minded Aggies roared back from a 19-point second half deficit to record an 80-78 win over his Tigers.
Utah State (6-0) began rolling midway through the second half and got a 3-point field goal from Sam Merrill, the Mountain West Conference preseason player of the year, with 57 seconds to play to overtake LSU (3-2).
The last of Merrill’s 24 points ruined a huge night for LSU senior guard Skylar Mays.
Mays scored 21 of his career-high 30 points in the second half with a career-high five 3-point field goals in carrying the Tigers for the final 20 minutes.
He scored LSU’s final four points to bring his team back from a three-point deficit and give the Tigers a slim 78-77 advantage before Merrill's high-arcing shot from the right wing gave the Aggies the lead back.
Utah State, which outscored LSU 50-34 in the second half, grabbed its first lead of the game at 77-74 with 3:01 remaining on an old-fashioned three-point play by Justin Bean.
Mays then had a steal and subsequent layup to pull his team to within one with 2:37 to play, then made two free throws to give the Tigers the lead again with 2:21 left before Merrill hit what proved to be the game-winning shot with 57 seconds to go.
Mays gave LSU its biggest lead of the night when his long 3-point shot off a fast break gave the Tigers a 19-point edge at 54-35 with 16:32 to play.
Mays had an opportunity to bail LSU out when he rebounded a Utah State miss with 11 seconds to play, but Bean chased him and poked the ball away from behind at midcourt to help the Aggies survive.
LSU's Darius Days had 14 points, all coming in the first half, while Emmitt Williams matched him with 14 after getting nine in the second half.
Mays and Williams combined for 30 of LSU's 34 points in the second half.
Mays had three 3-ponters in the first half and Days and Javonte Smart had two each as LSU was 9 of 18 from beyond the arc.
The nine 3s were a season-high for the Tigers, who only added two more in the second half — both off Mays’ hot right hand.
He was 10 of 13 on all field goals, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, and converted all five of his free-throw attempts.
But the rest of the LSU team struggled in going 18 of 46 from the floor. The Tigers finished at 47.5% after making 10 of their first 15 shots in hitting 51.5% in the first half.
Alphonso Anderson came off the bench and scored 24 points to tie Merrill for team-high honors for Utah State, while Bean had 14 and Diogo Brito added 12.
LSU will conclude play in the Jamaica Classic at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against Rhode Island — which defeated North Texas 60-47 earlier Friday — in a game to be televised by CBS Sports Network.