The LSU basketball team began a 10-day break from competition for final exams on a solid note Sunday afternoon.
After a slow start against Northwestern State, LSU came on strong and had seven players score in double digits as the Tigers powered their way to a 109-59 victory in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Javonte Smart had 17 points to lead LSU (7-2), which also got 16 each from Emmitt Williams and Darius Days and 14 each from Skylar Mays and Trendon Watford.
Rounding out the double-digit scorers were freshman James Bishop and redshirt freshman Aundre Hyatt, who both notched career-high totals. Meanwhile Bishop added 11, and Hyatt had 10.
It was the fifth time in nine games that Will Wade’s team has had at least five players score in double digits as the Tigers improved their season scoring average by almost three full points in one afternoon to 85.3 a game.
“It was huge,” Wade said of having a balanced scoring attack again. “Javonte played great — 17 points, three assists, no turnovers.
"He’s been coming in and working hard on his shot. It’s certainly paid off, and I was really happy to see him play well.”
With Smart leading the effort, the Tigers finished with their highest-scoring game in Wade’s two-plus seasons at LSU as it topped a 105-86 win over Samford in the 2017-18 season.
Williams made all six of his field-goal attempts as LSU, which went on a 37-15 run in the final 11 minutes of the first half after Northwestern State led 17-15, shot 50% or better for the fourth consecutive game.
“I was pleased that Emmitt was 6 of 6 from the field and I was real happy with Trendon’s free throws (4 of 4),” said Wade, whose team won’t play again until hosting East Tennessee State on Dec. 18. “You’re looking for stuff that can translate to other games.
“We did some good things, but we have to get better because we have a lot tougher competition coming up.”
Chudier Bile was the only Northwestern State player in double figures with a game-high 20 points. Fifteen came in the first half — the final three on a shot from midcourt at the buzzer that hit nothing but net.
LSU also held a huge 47-25 rebounding edge over Northwestern State (2-6) as Williams pulled down a game-high 10 for the Tigers to complete his third double-double of the season and seventh of his career.
He got a lot of help from Smart, who had eight rebounds, while Days added six.
“Every day, every game, coach Wade is saying we need to rebound — me, Skylar and all of the guards,” Smart said. “So, I took it upon myself to go out there and get as many rebounds as I could.”
“I’ve been getting on him about that,” Williams said of Smart’s rebounding total. “He might become a ‘block boy.’ That’s what we call it. Me and Darius are the ones who go down there and get the rebounds, but my boy had eight today.
“He led our team very well. We executed plays, we were solid on defense, we had a lot of stops.”