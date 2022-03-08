LSU's Tari Eason, Darius Days and Brandon Murray were honored on the coaches' All-Southeastern Conference team announced Tuesday morning on the eve of the league's postseason tournament.
Eason, a sophomore, was one of eight players voted to the first team (the league doesn't break ties) and was tabbed for the Sixth Man of the Year award.
Days, a senior, was a second-team selection and Murray was voted to the All-Freshman team.
The sixth man award was not unexpected for Eason, a 6-foot-8 forward who seemed to be a shoo-in for the honor since the early stages of the season.
Coming off the bench in 26 of 30 games, Eason led LSU with 16.9 points per game in shooting a team-best 51.9% from the field. He was also second on the team behind Days with 6.9 rebounds a game.
Eason scored in double digits in 26 games and recorded seven double-doubles. He was one rebound shy of a double-double on four other occasions.
Eason had four 20-point, 10-rebound games — the most for an LSU player since Jordan Mickey had eight and Jarell Martin five in the 2014-15 season.
A force on the defensive end as well, Eason was second on the team with 2.0 steals per game.
Among SEC players, Eason was sixth in scoring, eighth in rebounding, fourth in field-goal percentage and tied for fifth in steals.
Days, a 6-7 forward, swapped places with Eason on the team's stats sheet.
Days, who also had seven double-doubles, was second with 13.6 points a game and was the leading rebounder with 7.7 per game. He was sixth in the SEC in rebounding.
Murray, a 6-5 shooting guard and defensive specialist, was fourth on the team in scoring with 10.1 points per game and ranked third in assists with 1.7 a game.
Also, Vanderbilt's Jordan Wright, a Baton Rouge native and Dunham School graduate, was honored as the league's Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the coaches.
All-SEC Coaches
(ties are not broken)
First team
JD Notae, Arkansas
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tari Eason, LSU
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Darius Days, LSU
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M
All-Freshman team
Charles Bediako, Alabama
JD Davison, Alabama
Jabari Smith, Auburn
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Brandon Murray, LSU
Devin Carter, South Carolina
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-Defensive team
Keon Ellis, Alabama
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn
Sixth Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn