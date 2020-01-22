Almost a month after Christmas, LSU softball will cut the ribbon on its shiny new toy, the Mike Moore Performance Center, which includes a 14,500 square foot indoor practice field, a weight room and other conditioning area.
At Wednesday’s media day coach Beth Torina acknowledged her gratitude to the school and donors who provided the facility located beyond the right-centerfield fence. But she also recognized how much it wasn’t just Santa making a late delivery.
“Our players are not entitled, they’re earning this,” Torina said of her program. “They’re winning 45 games per year (on average), five straight super regionals, perfect graduation rate and setting record numbers in community service. They’re working very hard to earn the right to be in the facility.”
It looks like the beat will go on.
Despite losing five position starters from a 43-19 Super Regional team, Torino’s crew is poised to keep with the legacy she’s installed in her eight seasons. LSU was picked by SEC coaches to finish third and has its entire pitching staff back, along with All-SEC preseason picks outfielder Aliyah Andrews and pitcher/designated player Shelbi Sunseri.
“Our expectations are the same: we’re working work to be the best team in the country,” Torina said. “Pitching is a big key, especially early. We have a new infield, so being able to get us out of some situations, make big pitches, will be important.”
Sunseri and senior Maribeth Gorsuch headline the pitching staff that improved throughout the 2019 season. Sunseri, an All-American, went 13-10 with 2.34 earned run average while Gorsuch was 13-4 with a 2.52 ERA.
Adding depth to the staff are Shelby Wickersham (10-2, 2.29) and Ali Kilponen (5-3, 3.55), who excelled as freshmen.
“Maribeth brought a ton of leadership last year but she’s even more confident,” Torina said. “She started so well. If she maintains where she’s at we’ll be in good shape. She wants this opportunity. I feel good about her making the most of it.
“Shelbi was an All-American and is a special player. Wickersham has so much spin and movement, the numbers are jaw-dropping. Ali Kilponen hit 70 miles per hour in the fall.”
Sunseri is the team top returning offensive player. She tied for the team lead with 17 home runs and batted .340 with a team-best 60 RBI.
Torina is also excited about a strong freshman class, headed up by Taylor Pleasants, who is expected to be the starting shortstop. But the biggest key might be Amanda Doyle at third base. Doyle played first base the last three seasons but is going back to her natural spot. Every infield position will be manned by a new starter.
Doyle, who batted .284 with eight homers and 38 RBIs, was the backup third baseman as a freshman and sophomore.
“I’m excited; it’s something a little new every day. I’m prepared, played there practically all my life in travel ball.
“It was an adjustment to SEC level. The first semester getting used to the ropes. Now it’s me leading the infield because we are so young.”
Torina said Pleasants, who played for the U.S. Junior national team, has made a good impression as the front runner at shortstop. Last year’s backup Taylor Tidwell will likely start at second base and Morgan Cummins, who started 25 games at catcher, inherits that spot. She batted .267 on 15 at bats and will be challenged by Cait Calland.
First base will be a competition between Georgia Clark, whom Torina says may have the most power on the team, and freshman Raeleen Gutierrez.
Andrews, a three-year starter who holds the school record for stolen bases with 100, returns in center field and hopes to diversify her game. She batted .358 with a .407 on-base percentage while starting all 62 games in the leadoff hitter.
“I’ve been working on my power,” she said. “Last year towards end of the season they knew my game, and it was harder to get balls through. Focused in fall on placing the ball better, in the air. Maybe get some doubles.”
Savannah Stewarts returns to left field after finishing 2019 as the team’s leading hitter at .362 in 44 games. Senior Taryn Antoine was in and out of the lineup in three seasons but has 88 career starts to bring experience to the competition.
Freshman Ciara Briggs will push for playing time, along with senior Akiya Thymes and sophomore Karrington Houshmandzadeh.
“We graduated a significant senior class, but we will have a ton of experience with Amanda, Aliyah and Maribeth,” Torina said. “A strong sophomore class with Clark, Tidwell, Cummins and Stewart are some of the names you’ll be asking how we replace them in the future, too.”