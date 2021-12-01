Brian Kelly's tenure at Notre Dame is over, after being introduced as LSU's coach in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

However, not everyone is pleased with how Kelly departed from Notre Dame, including one former Irish player in particular.

Brady Quinn, who played for Notre Dame from 2003-2006, had some strong thoughts about Kelly's departure on his Fox Sports Radio Show '2 Pros and Cup of Joe,' featuring LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox.

"This was about money. This was about ego. Him looking at LSU and saying, 'I've played against them. I know the hurdles you have to jump over at Notre Dame vs LSU to recruit and I want to try and go win a National Championship,'" Quinn said on the radio show.

"And he might feel like he has a better chance there, but the irony of it is his team could literally be playing for one this year and really the next two years. And I think the way he did it was more about his ego and how he feels he was treated at times at Notre Dame."

The shots didn't stop there for Quinn, who also serves as a Fox Sports Analyst for college football. He goes on to call the move to leave Notre Dame, who still has the potential to make it to the college football playoff, 'classless.'

"I know we talk about players opting out of bowl games because they have an injury risk but this is entirely different. This is just a guy walking out, and it’s a classless, classless move. If he doesn’t win quick at LSU, in 3-4 years we could be looking back and laughing at this.”

Quinn spent seven seasons in the NFL with multiple teams, playing in 24 career games. He has served as a college football analyst for 'Big Noon Kickoff' since 2019, and his radio show debuted in May of this year.

Kelly finished with a 113-40 record with the Irish.