LSU baseball on Monday dropped out of the top 15 in every poll.

The Tigers lost three of their four games last week. They lost by double digits against Louisiana Tech and Arkansas. Their losing streak extended to five games before the Tigers beat Arkansas on Saturday.

Here are the latest polls. LSU's previous rankings is in parentheses.

— D1 Baseball: 19 (15)

— Perfect Game: 20 (15)

— USA Today: 20 (17)

— Collegiate Baseball: 20 (18)

— Baseball America: 22 (16)

LSU has four games left in the regular season. It plays UNO on Tuesday before hosting Auburn this weekend.