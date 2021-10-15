Kayshon Boutte’s foot folded sharply as it planted into the ground. It was like a slingshot, pulled at its tightest acute angle.
In an instant, the band released all tension, just as Boutte’s foot flicked into the air, launching him off the turf, his body floating with the ball in his arms before he tumbled to the ground.
Midway through the fourth quarter of last week's 42-21 loss at Kentucky, Boutte, LSU's sophomore wide receiver, was one of the few remaining stars still playing for the Tigers. After this acrobatic play, however, he struggled to get up, having suffered what turned out to be a season-ending ankle injury.
Now, seven weeks in, Boutte’s name resides on a list of 36 players who will have missed game time at LSU this season. He is among seven players who are done for the year with injuries, and he's one of eight projected starters who won’t take the field at 11 a.m. Saturday when LSU (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) hosts No. 20 Florida (4-2, 2-2) in Tiger Stadium.
“They’re all different injuries. Some are broken bones. Some are torn (muscles). You can’t put your finger on it,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday on his weekly radio show. “It’s not the strength and conditioning if you break a bone. I think we're doing as good of a job as we can. I just think it’s a rash of injuries.”
No, injuries don’t spread like poison ivy. They can be the result of wear and tear, or of a string of unlucky moments that happen in games, part of the risk in football. That was the case with Boutte, who was simply planting his foot to make a diving catch.
There also exists a theory that although players' injuries are real and serious, perhaps it's easier to have surgery right away if your team is struggling, rather than risk further injury to finish an already disappointing season.
Whatever the reasons, LSU's roster has taken a beating.
“I’ve been around for 30 years. I’ve seen different teams — Florida State, Alabama — but this is about the worst year I’ve ever seen,” said Jack Marucci, director of performance innovation at LSU. “You always look for the why, and there's no pattern right now that we've seen. We’ve seen years that compiled a lot of injuries, but nothing has been as dramatic as a lot of these injuries that are turning into major surgeries.”
Damage on the line
LSU's offensive line will enter the Florida game as the healthiest it's been all year. Until this week, the unit had been through a rough ride.
It’s been the most frequently injured position group, with nine players having missed at least one game, though most of the injuries have not taken players out for the season.
The line troubles started right away: In the Sept. 4 season opener against UCLA, three starters were sidelined. Anthony Bradford started in place of Chasen Hines at right guard, even though both had missed time in camp with undisclosed injuries.
Hines returned during that game — but then the team lost senior right tackle Austin Deculus in the second quarter, and in came sophomore Charles Turner. Deculus returned after one series but missed the following game.
Junior Cameron Wire went down in the third quarter with a knee injury, setting in motion a competition at left tackle for the next three games. True freshman Garrett Dellinger took over. Then Turner helped. Then, for four straight games, LSU started a different left tackle, including redshirt freshman Xavier Hill twice, Dellinger once and Bradford once.
In the process, the backups got banged up. Bradford and Turner has missed two games. Hill has missed three games and counting.
Going into last week's 42-21 loss at Kentucky, the Tigers had most of their starters back, including senior Ed Ingram at left guard, senior Liam Shanahan at center, Hines at right guard and Deculus at right tackle. The exception was at left tackle, where Bradford had to start in place of Wire.
It's not uncommon for linemen on any team to go down. Along with running backs, offensive linemen tend to get beaten up the most, said Dr. Rami Hashish, director of biomechanics at the National Biomechanics Institute.
Hashish, a consultant for professional teams in the NFL and NBA as well as for some MMA athletes, has worked hands-on with athletes while conducting research on the root causes of injuries.
Hashish has not worked directly with LSU but says pass-blocking is often the leading cause of injuries to offensive linemen.
In pass-blocking, linemen start by taking steps backward, keeping their knees extended while they absorb high-speed, high-force impact from opposing defensive linemen.
“You commonly see injuries such as hyperextension of the knee joint or you may see different breakdown of the knee joint cartilage because of the nature of that movement,” Hashish said.
Of the 413 total snaps taken by both LSU quarterbacks, including starting sophomore Max Johnson and backup freshman Garrett Nussmeier, 274 were for passing plays, according to Pro Football Focus. In other words, LSU has lined up to pass 66% of the time this season.
Wire’s injury was to a knee; Deculus’ was an undisclosed leg injury; and so was that of sophomore Kardell Thomas. The rest were undisclosed.
“You're a pass-heavy offense; you're putting excessive amounts of torque on the knee joint and then you're doing it again within the next 30 to 45 seconds,” Hashish said. “The rest (period) is the run-block, which is also not that great for a knee, depending on your positioning.”
Moments of bad luck
Early in the third quarter of last week's game at Kentucky, freshman receiver Deion Smith was making a key downfield block against UK's Carrington Valentine, opening a path for junior running back Ty Davis-Price at the end of his 30-yard run. But Davis-Price crashed into Smith from behind in the process. Smith’s body bent backward, and he hopped along the sideline where the play had ended.
The play, along with Boutte’s awkward landing in the fourth quarter, is emblematic of injuries to four of the Tigers' missing starters for this week's game. They are in-game moments of tough luck — things that happen on a football field that can't truly be prevented.
Orgeron runs his practices so as to give players ample rest time. It was an immediate, noticeable change for players following Les Miles’ dismissal in 2016, when practices were cut from two hours to 90 minutes and players constantly moved at a high tempo.
“Not a lot of injuries have occurred in practice,” Orgeron said Tuesday. “Most of them have been in gametime situations. You don’t want injuries, but you know what? It’s a part of football.”
This year, the NCAA imposed more restrictions on padded practices in preseason camp, requiring nine padless practices, eight practices in helmets and shoulder pads and no more than eight practices in full pads with full contact. Full-padded practices were prohibited back-to-back.
The model more closely mirrors the NFL's style of practice, and LSU director of sports medicine Beau Lowery is familiar with it. But it's hard to find that balance between practicing at game speed to acclimate mentally and physically, while also preserving players' bodies from the wear and tear.
"At this level, you're still dealing with young players who are developing," Lowery said. “There’s a handful of guys that, from the start of the season, UCLA preparation week until this week, have gotten exponentially better. You decrease practice and that contact, they will not have progressed.
“That's where it becomes a tricky question: You want guys to improve their skill and their craft as a player. You also want to put them in the best environment to not get hurt.”
In-practice injuries have happened, but most of them were temporary, or minimal enough until game-action twists and impacts made them worse, prompting surgery.
That’s what happened to senior defensive end Ali Gaye, who needed medical attention during the Kentucky game.
“That was a reoccurring injury with Ali, just kept on popping out, popping out,” Orgeron said. “We knew they couldn’t play. (Gaye and cornerback Eli Ricks) tried to. There were a lot of guys that have tried.”
Marucci said the major losses started with senior linebacker Jared Small, who went down during a special-teams drill in practice while the team was in Houston.
Four other players were known to suffer preseason camp injuries — freshman cornerback Sage Ryan, freshman receiver Malik Nabers and junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Senior defensive tackle Glen Logan broke his foot during camp and will return this week.
Junior safety Jay Ward also left the UCLA opener with an injury. Senior defensive end Andre Anthony suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Central Michigan game on Sept. 18; he had surgery Thursday.
Anthony and Gaye were hoping to impress NFL scouts. Anthony had 3½ sacks and four tackles for loss before going down against Central Michigan. (He had 5½ career sacks through last year.)
“Andre just started making a name for himself,” Marucci said. “When you look at his last three games from last year to one of his first three games of the season. I mean, undoubtedly, it’s an All-American theme.”
Although Logan will return Saturday, LSU will still be without three starters on the defensive line. Orgeron announced Thursday that sophomore defensive tackle Joseph Evans will also miss the rest of the season.
In the secondary, the team lost its starting corners, Ricks and superstar Derek Stingley Jr., and is awaiting the return of safety Major Burns, who was injured during the Auburn game Oct. 2 and still has two to three weeks left of rehab.
Then there’s Boutte. Until that moment at Kentucky, Boutte, a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, had shown no signs of out-of-the-ordinary wear and tear.
“We have metrics that go all the way back where we can look at mileage, we can look at the mechanical load, put on these guys,” Marucci said. “For example, if the wide receivers are accumulating all these miles, and having a lot of loads put on them, you make an adjustment there. But we did not see any trends. We want to find trends.”
Lingering injuries and losing games
The depth chart is shedding starters at an alarming pace, sending critical fans to social media, questioning whether players would have surgery now if LSU's season hadn't gone sideways.
Some players with lingering injuries, like Stingley and Ricks, are taking to Twitter to explain.
Ricks put out a statement Wednesday after he made the decision to get surgery on a torn labrum he had played with all season.
“Lord knows I want to be out there playing the game I love,” he said. “I have been having a reoccurring injury that has had me limited and incapable of doing some things on the field that I know I can do for some time now. I am thankful for the time I got to get back on the field this season.”
Stingley, a projected first-round pick, had surgery on his left foot earlier this month. He said in a statement he would try to be back later this season.
Lowery said he keeps a board in his office with a list of all player injuries, including underlying problems that don't need immediate attention because athletes have full strength, function and range of motion.
In his career as an NFL and collegiate athletic trainer, Lowery said he anticipates five to seven postseason surgeries — but sometimes, it can't wait.
“If those underlying issues actually become injury problems — a situation to where they have pain, weakness, loss of function, then it may not be a postseason surgery," Lowery said. "It may be something that you have to address sooner rather than later."
Sometimes, a “rash of injuries” appears to be symptomatic of early-season losses, or symptomatic of coaches on the hot seat.
The 2012 Auburn Tigers had injuries at every position, causing them to start 40 different players by November, according to an AL.com report at the time.
In response to two players' decisions to have surgeries after lingering injuries, then- coach Gene Chizik told AL.com:
“That has happened with us several different times. I would say in that regard it has been a little bit unique."
Chizik was fired at the end of the Tigers’ 3-9 season.
But injuries are also a part of football, and even the most successful teams can have a boatload of them.
Marucci and Lowery both referenced LSU's 2019 national championship team as one of them. What's substantial about this year's squad, though, is not the number of injuries, but who they're happening to.
And it's just bad luck.
“These aren't uncommon injuries,” Marucci said. “But it’s uncommon to have this many.”