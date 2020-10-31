LSU football looks to build on its momentum-building win last weekend when it hits the road this Saturday to take on Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Get important gameday information, including how to watch, stream and follow live updates, below.

What you need to know about LSU-Auburn: Predictions, SEC ratings, betting line and more LSU is all set for another game against Auburn — pound-for-pound, perhaps the wildest series LSU plays each season (do burning buildings, eart…

THE GAME

WHO: LSU (2-2) vs. Auburn (3-2)

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium; Auburn, Alabama

HOW TO WATCH LIVE

TV: CBS

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: CBSSports.com; CBS Sports App

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Brooks Kubena

LSU 27, Auburn 22

The last four meetings were all decided by less than five points. Expect this to be a close one again. Auburn DC Kevin Steele will test LSU's true freshman QB, TJ Finley, in his second collegiate game. If Finley can play mistake-free football, a disruptive LSU defense should give their offense the extra possessions it needs to win.

Scott Rabalais

LSU 27, Auburn 23

Given LSU’s unsettled quarterback situation and Auburn’s penchant for narrow escapes, this is a tough one to call. Just like every LSU-Auburn game. If it is TJ Finley at the helm for LSU, a struggle or two can be anticipated in his first career road game. Here’s predicting he and LSU’s offense do just enough and the defense comes up with a late critical turnover to turn Auburn aside.

Wilson Alexander

LSU 38, Auburn 31

History suggests a close game and wild finish between LSU and Auburn. Five points or less decided the last four matchups, and how many games featured some sort of crazy sequence? But Auburn has gotten lucky multiple times this season and lacks a clear strength. If LSU runs the football like it did last week and freshman quarterback TJ Finley doesn't make many mistakes, LSU will win on the road.

Sheldon Mickles

LSU 28, Auburn 24

Thanks to two bad calls, Auburn is 3-2 instead of 1-4. Like LSU, it lost some incredible talent from a defense that played lights-out last season and that, along with an inconsistent offense, gives LSU a shot at a road win. If LSU can run the ball and keep the pressure off TJ Finley, and the defense rattles Bo Nix and improves against the pass, LSU has a chance.

TOP STORIES THIS WEEK

— How does LSU beat Auburn? Keys include eye discipline and a strong running game

— What to know about Auburn: It's been a down year, but LSU won't take this opponent lightly

— Here are the top-3 Auburn players to watch during Saturday's LSU game

— LSU vs. Auburn four numbers to know: Streak grows for LSU receivers, running back

— The remarkable story of Terrace Marshall Jr.: How LSU's star receiver has emerged from the shadows

— LSU QB Myles Brennan has not practiced this week. What does that mean for Auburn, Alabama game?

— 'Ty' Davis-Price and John Emery are the 'dynamic duo' looking to spark LSU's rushing attack

— Rabalais: The LSU-Auburn game comes at perfect moment for our crazy, troubled times

FULL COVERAGE

-- Visit theadvocate.com/lsu.

-- Sign up for the daily LSU Daily News e-mail newsletter.

-- Become a digital subscriber

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see feed below? Click here.