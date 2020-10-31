LSU football looks to build on its momentum-building win last weekend when it hits the road this Saturday to take on Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Get important gameday information, including how to watch, stream and follow live updates, below.
LSU is all set for another game against Auburn — pound-for-pound, perhaps the wildest series LSU plays each season (do burning buildings, eart…
THE GAME
WHO: LSU (2-2) vs. Auburn (3-2)
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium; Auburn, Alabama
HOW TO WATCH LIVE
TV: CBS
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
Click here for more radio affiliates
STREAMING: CBSSports.com; CBS Sports App
The alarm sounded and Terrace Marshall rose in the early morning, prepared to jog once again alone.
EXPERT PREDICTIONS
Brooks Kubena
LSU 27, Auburn 22
The last four meetings were all decided by less than five points. Expect this to be a close one again. Auburn DC Kevin Steele will test LSU's true freshman QB, TJ Finley, in his second collegiate game. If Finley can play mistake-free football, a disruptive LSU defense should give their offense the extra possessions it needs to win.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 27, Auburn 23
Given LSU’s unsettled quarterback situation and Auburn’s penchant for narrow escapes, this is a tough one to call. Just like every LSU-Auburn game. If it is TJ Finley at the helm for LSU, a struggle or two can be anticipated in his first career road game. Here’s predicting he and LSU’s offense do just enough and the defense comes up with a late critical turnover to turn Auburn aside.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 38, Auburn 31
History suggests a close game and wild finish between LSU and Auburn. Five points or less decided the last four matchups, and how many games featured some sort of crazy sequence? But Auburn has gotten lucky multiple times this season and lacks a clear strength. If LSU runs the football like it did last week and freshman quarterback TJ Finley doesn't make many mistakes, LSU will win on the road.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 28, Auburn 24
Thanks to two bad calls, Auburn is 3-2 instead of 1-4. Like LSU, it lost some incredible talent from a defense that played lights-out last season and that, along with an inconsistent offense, gives LSU a shot at a road win. If LSU can run the ball and keep the pressure off TJ Finley, and the defense rattles Bo Nix and improves against the pass, LSU has a chance.
During the 2019 season, Auburn was the only team capable of bottling LSU’s record-setting offense. Playing a 3-1-7 scheme that used seven defe…
TOP STORIES THIS WEEK
— How does LSU beat Auburn? Keys include eye discipline and a strong running game
— What to know about Auburn: It's been a down year, but LSU won't take this opponent lightly
— Here are the top-3 Auburn players to watch during Saturday's LSU game
— LSU vs. Auburn four numbers to know: Streak grows for LSU receivers, running back
— The remarkable story of Terrace Marshall Jr.: How LSU's star receiver has emerged from the shadows
— LSU QB Myles Brennan has not practiced this week. What does that mean for Auburn, Alabama game?
— 'Ty' Davis-Price and John Emery are the 'dynamic duo' looking to spark LSU's rushing attack
— Rabalais: The LSU-Auburn game comes at perfect moment for our crazy, troubled times
What have the last seven or eight months brought us? A quick check list:
FULL COVERAGE
-- Visit theadvocate.com/lsu.
-- Sign up for the daily LSU Daily News e-mail newsletter.
-- Become a digital subscriber
LIVE UPDATES
Can't see feed below? Click here.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan still has not participated in practice this week, coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday, adding the focus has shifted a…
"It's actually Tie-ree-on," the LSU running back said.