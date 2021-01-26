LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday morning that a deal is "not finalized" yet to make Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones his next defensive coordinator, but he detailed plans that are in place that indicate the deal is close to being done.
Orgeron told WNXX-FM's "Off the Bench" Tuesday morning how the rest of his defensive staff would be filled out if Jones gets hired.
Corey Raymond, the only remaining defensive assistant from last season, would still coach cornerbacks, Orgeron said. Jones, who has coached in the secondary for the last 11 years in the NFL and the college level, would coach the safeties.
LSU would then hire a linebackers coach and a defensive line coach to fill its remaining spots on the staff, said Orgeron, who said LSU is interviewing a defensive line candidate on Wednesday.
Jones is expected to become LSU's defensive coordinator, a source confirmed with The Advocate Monday, and the 41-year-old coach has a history of coaching in Louisiana and coached under former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda at Wisconsin in 2015.
Orgeron said Aranda recommended Jones in a phone call about possible candidates, when the former co-workers ran down a list of potential defensive coordinators.
Jones, a Maryland native, played defensive back at Morgan State, then began his coaching career in 2001 as a graduate assistant at Lenoir-Rhyne in North Carolina. Jones coached safeties at Nicholls State in 2002, then was the defensive coordinator at Franklin in 2003 and Jeanerette in 2004, before returning to the college level as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Bowie State from 2005-09.
After spending the 2010 season as the cornerbacks coach at UCLA, Jones moved to the Canadian Football League and was the defensive backs coach with the Montreal Alouettes for one season.
Jones coached the secondary at Hawaii from 2012-14, then joined former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's staff in 2015 as a defensive backs coach at Wisconsin, where Aranda was the defensive coordinator.
Aranda left for LSU after that season, and Jones returned to the NFL, where he spent two seasons as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins, two seasons as a secondary/cornerbacks coach with the Cincinnati Bengals, then this past year with the Vikings.