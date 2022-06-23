Tari Eason made the most out of his one season as a member of the LSU basketball team.
Eason helped the Tigers earn a bid to the NCAA tournament with a breakout campaign that culminated with the Los Angeles native going in the first round of the NBA draft Thursday night.
The Houston Rockets chose Eason, a 6-foot-8, 217-pound forward, with the 17th overall pick of the draft held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Eason, a Cincinnati transfer who quickly became a fan favorite with his aggressive play on both ends of the court, became the 17th LSU player to be chosen in the first round of the NBA draft.
He follows by one year shooting guard Cam Thomas, who went to the Brooklyn Nets with the 27th overall pick last June.
It's the first time the LSU program has had first-round selections in back-to-back drafts since Jarell Martin went 25th to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015 and Ben Simmons was the top pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016.
It's also the fourth consecutive draft that LSU has had a player chosen.
Shooting guard Skylar Mays went to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round in 2020 (50th overall), and point guard Tremont Waters was a second-round pick of the Boston Celtics in 2019 (No. 51).
Eason's draft stock has been on the rise since last fall when he regularly produced highlight-reel plays at the rim while also showing his ability as a perimeter scorer.
He started just four of 33 games and averaged 24.4 minutes, but that was all part of former coach Will Wade's plan to keep a foul-prone Eason in games during crunch time.
Eason still led LSU in scoring with 16.9 points per game while shooting 52.1% from the field and 80.3% from the free-throw line.
He also averaged 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.
While the points and rebounds certainly helped Eason become a first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick as well as being named the league's sixth man of the year, he stood out in other areas as well.
His length (he has a 7-foot-2 wingspan) and willingness to be a disruptive force in the Tigers' full-court and three-quarter court presses were prominent in most pre-draft scouting reports.
He was part of one of the top defenses in the nation last season in the eyes of analytics guru Ken Pomeroy. LSU was sixth nationally in allowing 88.7 points per 100 defensive possessions.
According to his draft profile on NBA.com, Eason was lauded for being the Tigers "most impactful defender" and having "the tools to be a multi-positional playmaker at the next level."
"Eason had some impressive moments moving his feet containing the ball on the perimeter at LSU," the profile said. "Allowing just 0.75 points per one-on-one possession, he showed the ability to slide with guards and battle more physical slashers alike."