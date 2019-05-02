lsubaseball.040419 HS 141.JPG
LSU starting pitcher MaÕKhail Hilliard (52) pitches against South Alabama, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: Ole Miss at LSU

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: Ole Miss is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball. LSU is ranked No. 13 by Collegiate Baseball

RECORDS: Ole Miss is 30-16, 13-8 Southeastern Conference. LSU is 29-16, 13-8

LIKELY STARTERS: Ole Miss – Jr. RHP Will Ethridge (5-3, 2.67 ERA, 54.0 IP, 20 BB, 50 SO); LSU – So. RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (0-2, 4.60 ERA, 29.1 IP, 12 BB, 37 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: When LSU changed its weekend rotation, moving Zack Hess to the bullpen, Hilliard became the Friday night starter. The Tigers wanted to put Cole Henry on Friday night, but he will not pitch (elbow soreness) for the second straight weekend. Hilliard allowed one run over three innings against Alabama his last appearance.

