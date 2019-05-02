WHO: Ole Miss at LSU
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Ole Miss is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball. LSU is ranked No. 13 by Collegiate Baseball
RECORDS: Ole Miss is 30-16, 13-8 Southeastern Conference. LSU is 29-16, 13-8
LIKELY STARTERS: Ole Miss – Jr. RHP Will Ethridge (5-3, 2.67 ERA, 54.0 IP, 20 BB, 50 SO); LSU – So. RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (0-2, 4.60 ERA, 29.1 IP, 12 BB, 37 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: When LSU changed its weekend rotation, moving Zack Hess to the bullpen, Hilliard became the Friday night starter. The Tigers wanted to put Cole Henry on Friday night, but he will not pitch (elbow soreness) for the second straight weekend. Hilliard allowed one run over three innings against Alabama his last appearance.