LSU signed the two players who were committed to 2021 recruiting class entering national signing day Wednesday. The Tigers still have three scholarship positions available, and, although LSU is in the running for other recruits, the program will also likely spend those on transfers in the offseason. Out of the Tigers' 22 signees so far, here's The Advocate's top five players to look for:
MAASON SMITH, DT, TERREBONNE
Louisiana's top-rated recruit, the 6-foot-6, 312-pound Smith signed with LSU in December as the nation's No. 19 overall recruit, according to 247Sports. The five-star recruit fits the mold of the type of elite defensive lineman Tigers coach Ed Orgeron wants, and, having enrolled early to practice with the Tigers this spring, Smith is likely to break into the lineup next season. Smith, an All-American Bowl selection, recorded over 200 tackles, 60 tackles for loss and 26 sacks in his career at Terrebonne.
SAGE RYAN, S, LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN
The first Mr. Football from Lafayette Parish is a legacy addition for LSU. His uncle, Trev Faulk, is a former LSU linebacker, and his cousin, Kevin Faulk, is LSU's all-time leading rusher and current running backs coach. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Ryan started as a slot receiver on varsity as an eighth grader at Lafayette Christian Academy, and he later played wide receiver, running back and safety while leading the Knights to four straight state championships. The five-star, No. 2-ranked safety rushed for more than 800 yards in his final two seasons, with more than 1,000 yards receiving, 31 total touchdowns, two interceptions and three punts for touchdowns.
CHRIS HILTON JR., WR, ZACHARY
The two-sport Zachary star earned an immediate scholarship offer as a sophomore after Orgeron saw Hilton score on an 80-yard tunnel screen in a Class 5A state championship victory over West Monroe. The 6-foot, 176-pound four-star recruit also won the Louisiana indoor state championship last February with a 7-foot leap in the high jump. He also won the 5A state high jump title as a freshman. Hilton, Deion Smith and Jack Bech are LSU's three incoming wide receivers, and Hilton will be among those pushing for early playing time since LSU lost all three of its starting receivers from last season.
DERRICK DAVIS, S, GATEWAY
Safety was a major position of emphasis for Orgeron and LSU this recruiting cycle, and the four-star Davis joins Sage Ryan as two of the Top 10 safeties that will bolster a struggling LSU secondary that lost three-year starter JaCoby Stevens. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound Davis was a two-way star at Gateway High, where he led the team to a state title as a junior, rushing for 1,507 yards and scoring 28 total touchdowns. Davis is the first LSU signee from Pennsylvania since former running back Chris Vincent briefly gray-shirted before transferring to Oregon in 2002.
GARRETT NUSSMEIER, QB, MARCUS
Once a troubling position to recruit, LSU has now signed Top 10 quarterbacks in each of the last two recruiting classes. The 6-foot-2, 172-pound Nussmeier played his high school football at Marcus High in Texas, but he was born in Lake Charles. His father, Doug, is the Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach who played five years with the New Orleans Saints. The four-star Garrett, a 2020 Under Armour All-America selection, recorded 8,160 passing yards, 83 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in his high school career. The nation's No. 9 ranked pro-style QB, Nussmeier enrolled early and adds to a stable quarterback room with Myles Brennan, Max Johnson and TJ Finley.