For the second time in three seasons, Dave Aranda faced one of the biggest challenges during four weeks of preparations for LSU’s date with Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl.

Just like the Tigers’ matchup with Louisville two years ago in the Citrus Bowl, Aranda’s defense will be severely tested by a prolific offense when No. 11 LSU and No. 8 UCF meet at noon Tuesday in Glendale, Arizona.

UCF might have a new quarterback in redshirt freshman Darriel Mack, who took over when star McKenzie Milton suffered a season-ending leg injury on Nov. 17, but the Knights’ up-tempo offense hasn’t slowed down.

Unbeaten UCF has scored at least 35 points in 11 of 12 games to rank sixth among FBS schools with 44.2 points a game — outscoring opponents 254-94 in the second half — and averaging 545.4 total yards to rank third in the nation.

LSU went against a similar ultra-productive offense when it played Louisville, but it had Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson running for his life all day in a 29-9 rout of the Cardinals.

Louisville was held to 220 total yards, about 338 below its season’s average, and 36 fewer points than it scored in the regular season.

Similarly, the Knights have topped the 40-point mark twice and put half a hundred on the scoreboard on four occasions, leaving Aranda with a lot of work to do since the bowl matchup was announced Dec. 2.

The task became more difficult for Aranda considering he will be without his top three cornerbacks (Greedy Williams, Kristian Fulton, Kelvin Joseph) and two defensive linemen (Breiden Fehoko, Ed Alexander) because of injuries, NFL draft decisions or suspensions.

Also, inside linebacker Jacob Phillips will sit out the first half after being ejected for targeting in LSU’s regular-season finale against Texas A&M.

Still, All-American middle linebacker Devin White believes LSU can have success against UCF’s fast-paced attack.

“Auburn went fast and a couple of other teams went fast, maybe not the whole game,” White said. “It’s easy to adjust to because I feel like we’ve got fast players all over the field. So, we can manage it.”

“They’re high-powered. … They have a lot of weapons, they have a lot of speed just like any other college team,” free safety JaCoby Stevens said. “They have fantastic players we have to try to contain. They have four wide receivers that can start in the SEC and a running back that’s really fast.”

Including 1,100-yard rusher Greg McCrae, UCF has five players with at least 300 rushing yards and three players with at least 500 receiving yards — which is why the Knights are equally-balanced with 276.5 rushing yards and 268.9 passing yards a game.

“Their coach (Josh Heupel) doesn’t focus only on the pass like some spread teams,” Stevens said. “He’ll look for a defense’s weaknesses and try to exploit them. I think that’s why you see balance on the run and pass.”

“Their tempo is lightning-speed and we’re going to have to match it,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “Dave has a very good plan, but we’ll have to keep our guys fresh.

"We’re very thin at some positions; we’re going to have to rotate and we’ll have to play some new guys … let them play.”