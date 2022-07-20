ATLANTA — The last two years, Georgia’s football players gathered for what they call “skull sessions.” The short offseason meetings split players into smaller groups a few times a week. Together, they set goals and discuss different topics, all designed to help teammates understand one another’s lives and motivations.
In the skull sessions this spring, the team studied how mighty organizations fall. They used examples from business, sports and history to try to avoid the mistakes made by others. Georgia won its first national championship since 1980 last season. It doesn’t want to reach the mountaintop and careen toward the bottom.
“We didn't build this program on hoping for one-year-wonders or hoping for one opportunity,” coach Kirby Smart said. “We built the program to be sustained.”
That’s the test Georgia faces now. Plenty of college football teams win national championships. Fewer become dynasties. As the Bulldogs begin a title defense for the first time in four decades, they want to maintain. So they watched videos, read stories and spent their skull sessions discussing the errors of fallen programs.
“The overall message of all of them has been to make sure that you stay humble,” redshirt sophomore center Sedrick Van Pran said. “Make sure that you stay focused. Make sure that you stay who you've always been. When you allow yourself to deviate from what you've always done, that's when the mighty can fall.”
It sounds like an attempt to avoid complacency, but Smart said he has no concerns about that. He said Wednesday at Southeastern Conference media days he worried more about the team’s experience. Georgia had a record 15 players selected in the NFL draft this spring. Five defensive players, another record, were taken in the first round.
“To be complacent, you have to have done something and achieved something,” Smart said. “The men on this team for this season have not done that.”
During his career, Smart has seen teams respond to championships in different ways. As the defensive backs coach at LSU in 2004, he said a talented team succumbed to complacency. The Tigers finished 9-3 in coach Nick Saban’s last year before he left for the Dolphins.
Years later as Saban’s defensive coordinator at Alabama, Smart watched a program turn into a dynasty. He wants to create his own.
“We've got good football players,” Smart said. “We need experience. Complacency is not the concern. Experience is our concern.”
Georgia retained some experienced players, primarily on offense. A year after a historically dominant defense carried the team, the offense may have to win games with quarterback Stetson Bennett IV. Now the unquestioned starter, the former walk-on feels more comfortable as the leader of the program, but he still has something to prove.
“When you go so long not being the guy,” Bennett said, “you don't want to go back.”
The strength of the offense comes from its tight ends. The Bulldogs have a talented trio at the position with All-American Brock Bowers, 6-foot-7 junior Darnell Washington and former LSU transfer Arik Gilbert.
Smart said Gilbert, who didn’t play last season, has dropped weight and focused on academics. He caught two touchdowns during the spring game.
“He understands getting in open space and scramble drills,” Bennett said. “Some guys just don't. Some guys are freak athletes and they stop whenever you scramble. He's working, finding space. We're still getting everything down because it's almost like he just got here. But he's a really good football player.”
After the national championship, Georgia’s representatives at media days — Van Pran, senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith and Bennett — said the feeling of elation faded when they returned to class later that week. Pretty soon, they began to focus on the next season.
“It was super cool,” Bennett said. “It has nothing to do with this year. Nothing.”
Smart senses a “hunger” from the team as underclassmen — and even Bennett — try to prove themselves. With six straight top 5 recruiting classes, he believes the Bulldogs have enough talent to remain near the top of college football.
They’ll find out this season and in the years to come whether or not they can avoid becoming one of the programs that fell.
“When guys feel like you arrived and feel like you've done something and feel like you accomplished,” Smith said, “that's when nothing gets accomplished.”