If it's March (and it is), it's time to start looking ahead to the NCAA men's basketball tournament that will be played entirely in the state of Indiana this year.
As of today, we're just 12 days away from Selection Sunday. The 68-team field will be revealed at 5 p.m. on March 14 on CBS with the four First Four games set for Thursday and Friday, March 18-19.
With those dates in mind, it's time to start paying closer attention to the bracketology — particularly as it pertains to LSU, which has two Southeastern Conference games left starting with Tuesday night's home finale against Vanderbilt.
The Tigers are seen by most bracketologists as an eight, nine or 10 seed after dropping their past two games — both on the road — to Georgia and Arkansas.
Despite that, TeamRankings.com computers, as of Tuesday, had LSU with a 99.2% chance of making the field of 68 — joining five other SEC schools. The computers had Will Wade's team as a No. 8 seed.
LSU was tabbed as a No. 9 seed by Joe Lunardi of ESPN.com, SI.com and USAToday.com among four websites surveyed Tuesday morning.
Bracketologist Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com had LSU the lowest of the four sites checked as a No. 10 seed.
All four sites had a total of six SEC teams in the tournament: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee, Missouri and LSU.
No. 8 Alabama is listed as a No. 2 seed by all four, while Arkansas was between third and fifth. Tennessee was between fourth and seventh, and Florida and Missouri between sixth and eighth.
BracketMatrix.com, which monitors 116 different brackets and averages those sites, has LSU as a No. 9 seed.