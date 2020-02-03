After taking an official visit to his father's alma mater over the weekend, Shareef O'Neal could take more than a month to reveal his landing spot for the next step in his college basketball career.

The son of former LSU great and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal took in Saturday's game with Ole Miss in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and visited with the coaching staff before returning to the West Coast.

Shareef O'Neal told 247 Sports recently he would make a decision on his future soon, but will continue to attend classes at UCLA until the quarter ends on March 20.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward announced Jan. 22 on Twitter that he was leaving UCLA and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

He caused a stir when he tweeted several photos of himself in an LSU uniform in front of a giant tiger head mural last Friday, the day before the Tigers' game with Ole Miss.

The tweet, which included emojis of purple and gold hearts, was also accompanied by the notation #notcommitted.

A four-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting class from the Crossroads School in Los Angeles, O'Neal originally committed to Arizona.

He eventually signed with UCLA, but missed what would have been his freshman season after undergoing a surgical procedure for a heart condition.

O'Neal, who was ranked as the No. 41 overall prospect nationally in the 2018 recruiting class and No. 8 power forward, was cleared to resume his playing career last March.

In 13 games this season, he averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while playing 10.2 minutes a game. In a 75-61 loss at Notre Dame on Dec. 14, O'Neal had eight points and 11 rebounds.