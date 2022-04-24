Esmery Martinez, a 6-2 guard-forward from the Dominican Republic, has signed with the LSU women’s basketball program after transfering from West Virginia.
“Having played against West Virginia in the Big 12, I am very familiar with Esmery’s game,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “She is a versatile player that can play a multitude of positions. Esmery is also a tenacious rebounder and defender and will fit right into our system in Baton Rouge.”
Martinez joins an elite class of that includes nation’s No. 26 player and McDonald’s All-American Flaujae Johnson (Marietta, Ga.), NJCAA first team All-American Last-Tear Poa (Melbourne, Australia), the Dallas Morning News Player of the Year Sa’Myah Smith (Desoto, Texas) and All-Texas guard-forward Alisa Williams (Little Elm, Texas). The Tigers have also added transfers Jasmine Carson, a teammate of Martinez’s at West Virginia, and LaDhazia Williams from Missouri.
In three seasons at West Virginia, Martinez recorded 25 double-doubles to rank fifth on the program’s all-time list of most career double-doubles. She averaged 10.1 points and 9.0 rebounds during her career as a Mountaineer. She played in 87 games with 57 starts in three seasons.
As a junior during the 2021-22 season, Martinez started 28 games. She ranked No. 2 on the team with 11.3 points per game and she led West Virginia with 8.8 rebounds per game. Martinez was second on the squad with 46 steals and 27 blocks and improved her perimeter shooting to make 40% of her 50 3-point attempts. She scored in double figures in 18 games and had 10 double-doubles.
Martinez's most successful season at West Virginia was as a sophomore when she earned first team All-Big 12 honors. Starting every game for West Virginia, Martinez averaged 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds, which ranked No. 11 nationally.
After growing up in the Dominican Republic, Martinez prepped at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee where she averaged 18.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 5.9 blocks. She Helped the program finish as the runner-up at the 2018 Geico High School Nationals Tournament, earning all-tournament team honors for her performance.