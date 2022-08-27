August has been an eventful month for Ali Gaye.

While preseason practice can be mundane and tiring, LSU’s senior defensive end had every reason to flash a toothy smile during a recent interview.

First, he's healthy and flourishing on the practice field again after having played in just four games a season ago.

And, despite his injury-shortened 2021 campaign, he was honored as a preseason second-team All-Southeastern Conference pick by the league’s coaches this week.

Off the field, the news has been just as big for the affable Gaye. He participated in LSU's summer commencement ceremony Aug. 12, receiving a degree in communications.

It was a special moment. Gaye — a native of Gambia, a small country on the northwestern coast of Africa — became the first member of his family to graduate from an American university.

“It means a lot … it’s been a long journey for me,” said Gaye, who came to the U.S. with his family a decade ago and played junior college ball in Kansas before he signed with LSU in 2020.

Brian Kelly predicts this LSU freshman tight end will 'hit' like another SEC star Brian Kelly has been complimentary of freshman tight end Mason Taylor since the beginning of preseason practice, but his praise reached a high…

“Being able to come to one of the greatest universities in the country, it’s a blessing,” he said. “My family is proud and happy for me. Hopefully, it’s a steppingstone for more to come in the future.”

LSU is certainly hopeful of that.

With August coming to a close, Gaye is eager and ready to carry the momentum over to September and beyond as one of the leaders of the school’s revamped football program.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound pass rusher is one of the keys to a defensive line that includes ends BJ Ojulari and Maason Smith and nose tackle Jaquelin Roy — a group that’s received much attention in preseason camp as the team’s strength on that side of the ball.

A combination of length, power and speed made Gaye the No. 2 junior college defensive end in 2019, displaying the same types of traits LSU’s coaches have seen over and over this month — and hope to see even more of when the season begins.

“No. 1 is his length, and he’s a good speed and power rusher,” first-year defensive coordinator Matt House said of Gaye, a second-day NFL draft pick in early projections. “He uses that elite length, along with speed, and generates so much power.

“The force he generates on tackles is just different. From a mentality standpoint, the guy loves to be taught — and that’s big.”

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Scott Rabalais: How will Brian Kelly's first LSU team fare? We have predictions galore Week Zero of the college football season is here. Zero hour. All the predictions, speculation, conjecture, tea leaves and Magic 8 Balls will s…

With everything seemingly in place, Gaye is eager to put it all together for his final ride with the Tigers.

After a solid debut season in 2020, when he was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference pick by the coaches and The Associated Press, Gaye had season-ending surgery for an undisclosed “upper-body” injury following the Kentucky game.

“I’m excited; I have a lot to prove,” Gaye said. “I missed a lot of ball, so now, it’s paying attention to the details and knowing as much as I can in the areas I lost reps in.”

That endeavor includes mental reps as well, with a greater emphasis this spring and summer on watching game tapes.

“Every day when we go out there, I try to work on something to get better,” he said. “Watching film is really showing me there's never a stopping point.

“You always have to keep working and get better at something every day,” Gaye added. “So, I owe it to myself that I want to get better every day.”

His progression could have been complicated by more than a season-ending injury. Gaye is playing under his fourth defensive line coach — if you count former head coach Ed Orgeron, who often worked hands-on with the group — in his two-plus seasons at LSU.

+2 With Garrett Dellinger 'settled' at center, LSU gets closer to finding its offensive line Brian Kelly picks his spots when he yells at practice. He typically stands back to observe during drills and lets his assistants handle their …

But Gaye, who’s working under House and first-year defensive line coach Jamar Cain, doesn’t necessarily point to the constant change as being a negative.

“At first, it’s tough — but once you get adjusted into it, you realize each coach has something different to teach and it only grows your skill as a player,” he said.

“Once you realize every coach has kind of the same way of teaching you, you start to put everything together.”

Under House, Gaye said the key so far has been in the details: Run to the ball, finish plays, pick up every ball off the ground — even if it’s an incomplete pass — because any play could be the turning point in a game.

“It’s not really too much change. It’s focusing on little details,” Gaye said. “It’s been the talk around this whole team, from the head coach to everybody else.

"He (House) does a good job emphasizing it, making sure we hold ourselves to that.”