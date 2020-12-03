The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the matchup with No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium ...
Brooks Kubena
Alabama 42, LSU 10
Alabama beat Texas A&M 52-24. Alabama beat Mississippi State 41-0. Alabama beat Auburn 42-13. The transitive property of sports does not produce a very good equation at all for LSU, which was embarrassed in some fashion by each of those teams. This is this rivalry's biggest mismatch in recent memory, and the scoreboard will reflect that.
Scott Rabalais
Alabama 49, LSU 17
An upset against Alabama would rank as the Tigers’ greatest of all time. For that to happen, it would take an unlikely number of turnovers, a couple of which LSU would need to return for touchdowns. The Tigers could win the lottery, too. Bama can name the score against LSU, but Nick Saban will be merciful on his old team, which has nowhere to go but up from here.
Wilson Alexander
Alabama 52, LSU 10
Nothing bodes well for LSU this weekend. Alabama features one of the best offenses in the country. Its defense allows the fewest points per game in the Southeastern Conference. Its strengths match LSU's weaknesses. And the Tigers lost their best offensive player. In a season that has watched LSU fall from the top of college football, the Tigers will hit rock bottom on Saturday night.
Sheldon Mickles
Alabama 45, LSU 13
Obviously, this is not a good spot for LSU. Between infections, defections and injuries, it seems like 100 years ago that the Tigers were steaming toward the CFP title. In fact, No. 1 Alabama looks a lot like LSU of last season with a powerful, productive offense and a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback. It'll take a monumental effort from the Tigers to pull off an upset here.