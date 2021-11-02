Back at the beginning of preseason practice, a freshman wide receiver impressed everyone on the field.

Malik Nabers made leaping catches and displayed remarkable body control, asserting himself at a crowded position. He showed no signs of rust after not playing a game during his final year of high school.

“Really? I didn’t know that,” sophomore tight end Jack Mashburn said Tuesday, his eyes widening. “He came in, and he was making plays from the first day.”

Nabers continued to make plays once he returned from an injury suffered during camp, and he has now started two straight games as LSU prepares to play No. 3 Alabama this weekend. Helping fill the void left behind by injured receiver Kayshon Boutte, Nabers has 10 catches and two touchdowns over the past three games.

“Coming into camp this summer, he was one of the best receivers out there,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “The guy's just natural. He's fluid. He's got a great catch radius. He's a competitive guy. He knows how to run routes. He's tough. He can play at safety. So, I don't know if that year off hurt him, to be honest with you.”

Nabers intended to play football his senior year. He wasn’t injured, but the LHSAA ruled him ineligible when he transferred from Comeaux to Southside High School. Transfer rules mandated he sit out a season. He applied for a waiver, which the organization denied.

Even though he couldn’t play, Nabers had emerged as a star over his three years at Comeaux, where he recorded 1,551 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns during his junior year. He maintained his spot as one of the top 10 prospects in Louisiana, earned a four-star rating and already held scholarship offers from some of the top schools in the nation because of his prior production.

Nabers verbally committed to Mississippi State, but he received a scholarship offer from LSU two months later and flipped to LSU on the first day of the early signing period in December, giving the Tigers a 6-foot, 190-pound receiver considered the No. 261 overall player in the country by 247Sports.

As LSU looked for players to complement Boutte, Nabers instantly emerged during preseason camp. He may have started the first game, but he injured his shoulder while trying to catch a pass during practice.

“If he didn't do that,” Orgeron said, “I think the guy would've had a breakout year as a freshman.”

Nabers missed two games, unable to make his debut until LSU played Central Michigan. He recorded one catch in each of his first two games. His production has steadily increased, and he now has 14 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns, including one two weeks ago in the fourth quarter against Ole Miss.

LSU doesn’t expect Nabers to take over as its top receiver for the rest of the season. The Tigers will continue to rotate players, filling Boutte’s role by committee. Junior Jaray Jenkins might have another good game. Freshman Brian Thomas Jr. could emerge as an option. Freshman Jack Bech will get targets.

But so will Nabers, who somehow missed an entire season only to turn himself into someone LSU could rely on for years to come.

“He has an ability,” senior center Liam Shanahan said, “that not a lot of people have.”