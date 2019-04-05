An account on Twitter called @PitchingNinja posts videos of standout performances. It has become famous in the baseball community, having accumulated more than 115,000 followers.

LSU freshman Cole Henry and his younger brother often send each other clips from the account. Henry has long wanted to appear in one of @PitchingNinja’s posts.

On March 29, he did.

As Henry threw against Mississippi State during his last start, the account featured one of his curveballs, calling it “filthy.”

Henry’s brother sent him the tweet after the game.

“You're so lucky,” Henry’s brother told him.

As much as the clip showed Henry’s talent, the recognition from one of baseball’s most famous social media accounts provided a marker for his progression.

“That made my life,” Henry said. “I never thought I would be on there. I was hoping I would at some point, but not this early, I guess.”

Henry began this season starting midweek games and pitching out of the bullpen as fellow freshmen Landon Marceaux and Jaden Hill starred opening weekend. The first few times Henry pitched, he just wanted to get used to this kind of stage.

When Henry made his first start of the season, he gave up four runs (three earned) and seven hits in less than three innings. Coach Paul Mainieri thought the freshman right-hander held potential but needed to improve.

Less than two months later, Henry has planted himself as LSU’s second starter.

“He's going to be a superstar,” Mainieri said, “Maybe sooner than later.”

Henry, who did not practice last fall, climbed into the weekend rotation after LSU’s disastrous weekend at Texas in early March. Hill was already out of the rotation because of a sore arm — he has not pitched since Feb. 24 — and Marceaux crumbled.

While Marceaux gave up six runs in less than two innings, Henry held the Longhorns to one run during his 3⅓ innings of relief. The two pitchers’ different reactions to the situation, combined with Mainieri’s desire to start Marceaux on the road the next time he pitched, pushed Henry into the weekend rotation.

During his first weekend start March 9, Henry shut out Cal before tightness in his upper back shortened his outing to four innings. After a few days of rest, he limited Kentucky to three runs on March 16. Then, a week later, he shut out Georgia for seven innings (he was charged with two runs in the eighth).

“I really like that start he had against Georgia where he threw, like, seven shutout innings,” Mainieri said. “Maybe he could do that for us again.”

Every start, Henry has learned something new about pitching at this level. He discovered he can’t relax. He found out he must retain his focus throughout the game. Against Mississippi State, he didn’t execute one of those curveballs loved by @PitchingNinja.

Facing shortstop Jordan Westburg, Henry tossed a curveball.

“I think he's going to watch this one,” Henry said.

Instead, Westburg hit a home run.

Still, Henry has pitched at least five innings in each of his three Southeastern Conference starts, and he has not allowed more than four runs. While LSU manages a pitching staff riddled by injuries, Henry’s performance has been vital.

As Henry continues the rest of his freshman season, he wanted to inspire confidence in his teammates. He hoped to give them the belief they can win every time he pitches, that he can record an out in every situation.

Mainieri thought the Tigers already held such belief in Henry.

“When he's on the mound,” Mainieri said, “our team has a lot of confidence in him.”