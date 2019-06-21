Former All-American gymnast Sarah Finnegan is LSU’s nominee for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, the school announced Friday.
The award takes into account achievements in academics, athletics, service and leadership. LSU volunteer coach Ashleigh Clare-Kearney won the award in 2009.
“Sarah Finnegan exemplifies everything this award honors,” LSU co-head coach D-D Breaux said. “Her accolades in the gym speak for themselves, but it’s the impact she has left on this program and in this community that mean the most to me.”
The St. Louis native won the 2019 AAI Award, given annually to the nation’s top senior gymnast, and was the Central Region gymnast of the year in 2018 and 2019. She tied the school record with 23 All-American honors and won 95 individual titles, including a school-record 49 as a senior.
Finnegan won the 2017 and 2019 NCAA uneven bars titles and in 2018 and 2019 was Southeastern Conference gymnast of the year and SEC all-around champion. She finished her LSU career as one of two Tigers to record perfect 10s on three events: floor, bars and balance beam.