Thaddeus Moss and Joe Burrow are teammates again.
The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday they acquired the former LSU tight end on waivers from Washington.
Moss (6-foot-3, 249 pounds), who had 570 yards and four touchdowns receiving in the Tigers' 2019 championship season, signed with Washington as an undrafted rookie free agent last season.
He spent his entire rookie season on Washington's reserve/injured list. Moss will try to make the Bengals roster in order to team with Burrow, who threw for 2,688 yards in 10 games before a knee injury ended his rookie season.