A policy that led to the LSU athletic department transferring just over $66 million to the overall university budget is being re-evaluated under first-year athletic director Scott Woodward.

The fund-transfer policy, enacted under then-athletic director Joe Alleva in 2012, began a partnership between the athletic and academic branches of the university, where athletics committed to provide $36 million over five years by annually transferring $7.2 million, plus a portion of its net surplus, to support LSU's academic, research, public service and other missions.

The athletic department has kept to the terms beyond the five-year agreement, contributing well beyond its initial pledge as its athletic budget boomed. Woodward told The Advocate Monday that he started having "long discussions" with university officials when he was hired in April about changing the policy to ensure the long-term success of athletics.

No changes to the policy have yet occurred, but Woodward's comments come on the heels of controversy over athletic and academic fundraising at LSU.

"We want to continue to be an important part of the university," Woodward said. "We want to contribute to the university over time. But it has to decrease. We can't sustain a successful department without it."

The fund-transfer policy said that in addition to the $7.2 million annual transfer, the athletic department would also send a portion of its surplus depending on how large it was for the year.

LSU athletics was permitted to pocket the first $3 million of a surplus to its reserve accounts, but it agreed to send half of the remaining surplus to the university if there was more than $5 million left.

Alleva called the policy a "win-win" for both the university and the athletic department when it was established, and the department regularly touted itself as one of the few institutions to have such a practice.

The policy was drawn up during a time period when higher education funding was being slashed by the state of Louisiana and when sports TV contracts had not yet boomed in the Southeastern Conference.

The policy document, which was approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors in September 2012, said that the transfer was going into effect "because of the state's recent budget difficulties."

The state's appropriation for higher education was cut by about 60 percent during the administration of former Gov. Bobby Jindal from 2008 to 2016.

Those appropriations have not been cut under the administration of current Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The policy also pre-dates the 2014 launch of ESPN's SEC Network, which helped LSU athletics jump from an $8 million surplus in Fiscal 2014 to $16.7 million in Fiscal 2015.

The SEC distributed its TV network revenue evenly among its member schools, and it marked the beginning of a prosperous three-year stretch from 2015 to 2017, when the LSU athletic department operated at a surplus of at least $16 million.

Expenses have caught up since then, with LSU athletics' surplus dropping to $7.9 million in Fiscal 2018. The SEC is locked into its TV contract with ESPN, which lasts through 2034, and its $55 million-per-year contract with CBS runs through 2023.

"This needs to be run as an enterprise," Woodward said. "Recently you've seen how much we've invested in our student-athletes — unlimited meals, cost of attendance, you name it. It's covered in a positive fashion from our TV contracts and generous donors. But (the growth of overall cost is) not ending."

Meanwhile, the university is still searching for funds.

The LSU system launched a $1.5 billion fundraising campaign in March, which is the largest target amount for any such fundraising effort in the history of Louisiana.

In LSU's upcoming $562 million operating budget for the upcoming year, administrators discovered nearly two weeks ago that they will come up about 3 percent short, and Board of Supervisors member Jay Blossman has been appointed the leader of an ad hoc committee of five supervisors to find money.

"The athletic department stands willing and ready to help the institution any way we can," Woodward said. "But this is a poor way to run a university, to depend on athletic department money recurring in the budget."

The state of the overall university's budget has recently been juxtaposed with its lucrative athletic department, with debate surging when LSU unveiled on July 24 its $28 million renovation of its football operations building and nutrition facility, which was paid for with earmarked private donations to the Tiger Athletic foundation.

The debate included an exchange on social media between LSU mass communication professor Robert Mann and quarterback Joe Burrow, and it often paired the new football facility against the condition of Middleton Library, which has leakage issues on its basement level.

The athletic facility was paid for with private donations through the Tiger Athletic Foundation, and LSU President F. King Alexander said there isn't as much a donation disparity between athletics and academics as perceived.

Alexander pointed out the separation between athletic fundraising and academic fundraising, citing an LSU Foundation report from June 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, which said 70 percent of total donations went to academics, 28 percent to athletics and 2 percent went to alumni operations.

Alexander said there has been a concerted effort on the academic end to raise money for its needs, including the $1.5 billion campaign.

"Athletics isn't declining," Alexander said. "It's staying about where it has been in the past. The only difference is the aggressiveness that we're going out there with the campaign to raise money on the academic side to make up for the years that we perhaps should have been doing both."

Advocate sportswriter Scott Rabalais contributed to this report