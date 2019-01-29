The LSU softball team's road back to the Women’s College World Series goes through its bullpen in 2019, accompanied by a few details.
Braced by seven seniors, six of them returning starters, and the addition of a stellar graduate transfer infielder, offense shouldn’t be a problem.
The question is in the pitching staff, where four-year standouts Allie Walljasper and Carley Hoover are out of eligibility.
But LSU coach Beth Torina said her team may have learned a valuable lesson after coming close to a fourth consecutive trip to Oklahoma City last year (the Tigers fell short after an extra-inning loss at eventual champion Florida State).
“I think they understand it comes down to details, the littlest things either way,” Torina said at media day Tuesday. “We were in position to win or lose both (of the past two) years. There were moments where things could have gone either way both years.
“They understand the details better. They appreciate the little things. They know what they’re working for and know they are working to not let that happen again. We don’t enjoy talking about it, but it’s something motivating for us.”
The season opens Feb. 7 against Tulsa in the Tiger Classic.
Oozing with leadership, experience and talent, LSU has a right to a high level of confidence, backed up by a No. 10 ranking in the ESPN/USA Softball poll and No. 11 in the USA Today rankings.
“I wouldn’t count us out of anything,” senior infielder Becca Schulte said. “A lot of people count us out because of who we lost. But nobody thought Florida State was going to win it last year. Nobody thought Florida State was going to be there (WCWS) last year. As long as we play the game the way we know how, we’re as good as any team in the country.”
Much will depend on sophomore pitchers Maribeth Gorsuch and Shelbi Sunseri, who combined for 40 innings last season behind the two starters who threw 67⅓ each. Gorsuch, who relies on spin and movement, was 3-3 in seven starts and 35 innings with 15 strikeouts. Sunseri is a hard thrower who missed pitching opportunities last year because of an injury.
LSU will need a contributions from a trio of freshmen: Shelby Wickersham, Ali Kiponen and Baylie Thornhill. Torina said all three will get their chances early.
“(Sunseri) will do a really good job leading this team," Torina said. "She’s prepared, put in her time and waited. Strong season last year, SEC wins and big performances against top teams. I feel good about Shelbi Sunseri.
“(The freshmen) all have strengths, you’ll see them early. We will need the depth.”
LSU returns six of its top seven hitters and picks up Missouri transfer Amanda Sanchez, who was named to the conference coaches preseason All-SEC team, along with outfielder Aliyah Andrews. Sanchez batted .374 at Missouri with 12 home runs, tied for 10th in the nation, and a .500 on-base percentage.
She was a freshman All-SEC pick three years ago and named to the All-SEC defensive team at third base. Players and coaches say Sanchez has had a positive influence.
“She raises the level of everyone around her,” Torina said. “We knew we were getting a great player and hitter. But she so cool what she brings, always talking the game, talking hitting. Her presence makes everyone around her better.
Said Gorsuch: “We’re super-excited to have her. She made an impact the day she stepped on this campus.”
Sanchez adds to a lineup that batted .260 with 41 home runs in 2018. Gone is center fielder Emily Griggs, who hit .284 in the No. 3 spot, but Andrews will slide over from left field after a big season. She led the team with a .329 batting average, 35 runs scored and 42 stolen bases in 44 tries as the leadoff hitter.
Taryn Antoine (.254) will be in right field. Left field will be up for grabs from among a host of players.
Cleanup hitter Amanda Doyle is back at first base after batting .328 with eight homers, tied for the team best, and a team-high 51 runs batted in.
Shortstop Amber Serrett is back for her final season as the glue to a strong defensive infield. She belted five home runs and was second behind Doyle with 31 RBIs.
“We call her ‘The Brains,’ ” Torina said. “She’s a field general out there. You can see her running the defense and controlling the team. When she’s out there we’re so much better.”
With Sanchez at third, Shemiah Sanchez (no relation), who hit seven homers last year, will challenge Schulte at second base. Michaela Schlattman (eight home runs) returns behind the plate and will be spelled by Morgan Cummins.
Torina said a by product of the experience should be a tighter defense.
“It’s nice to have a veteran defense,” she said. “We have a lot of people who have played together before. The communication is easier. We’re really talented defensively, we have really athletic players. They’ll keep us in game with their defense.”