Inclement weather caused Day 4 of the LSU softball Tiger Classic to be canceled.
LSU was scheduled to play a doubleheader against Central Arkansas. It has been rescheduled as a single game Feb. 23.
In addition, LSU's home game scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday against Louisiana Tech has been postponed until April 6 with a tentative start time of 5 p.m.
The Tigers plan to resume their season at 6 p.m. Wednesday against North Dakota at Tiger Park. They're scheduled to travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Bama Bash starting Friday with a doubleheader against Gardner-Webb, continuing Saturday with a doubleheader against Liberty and culminating with a nonconference showdown at 1 p.m. Sunday against Alabama.
LSU went 2-1 in the truncated Tiger Classic, beating McNeese State 8-0 on Thursday, losing 8-4 to Duke on Friday and beating Kansas 5-3 on Saturday.