LSU head coach Beth Torina leaves the field with home plate umpire Gary Mitchell as a lightning delay is called in the Tigers' season opener against McNeese, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Tiger Park on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

Inclement weather caused Day 4 of the LSU softball Tiger Classic to be canceled.

LSU was scheduled to play a doubleheader against Central Arkansas. It has been rescheduled as a single game Feb. 23.

In addition, LSU's home game scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday against Louisiana Tech has been postponed until April 6 with a tentative start time of 5 p.m.

The Tigers plan to resume their season at 6 p.m. Wednesday against North Dakota at Tiger Park. They're scheduled to travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Bama Bash starting Friday with a doubleheader against Gardner-Webb, continuing Saturday with a doubleheader against Liberty and culminating with a nonconference showdown at 1 p.m. Sunday against Alabama. 

LSU went 2-1 in the truncated Tiger Classic, beating McNeese State 8-0 on Thursday, losing 8-4 to Duke on Friday and beating Kansas 5-3 on Saturday.

