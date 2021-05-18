LSU coach Ed Orgeron knows his incoming recruits by their reputations, from video calls and from watching video of them playing in high school.

When those freshmen arrive on campus Saturday to begin the long run up to the 2021 season, Coach O will be meeting many of them face to face for the first time. Such have been the strange, hopefully once-in-a-lifetime circumstances mandated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coaches have been prohibited from hosting recruits on campus since March 2020, an extended dead period finally scheduled to end June 1.

“I think I know them, but I hope I don’t walk past them in the hall and not say hello,” Orgeron said with a chuckle Tuesday morning on the “Off the Bench” show on WNXX-FM 104.5. “But that could happen. This is the craziest it’s ever been. But hopefully that stuff is over and I’ll see all those guys Sunday night. Their parents will be in there. After a couple days we’ll get to know each other pretty good.”

About 14-15 newcomers will be expected to arrive for the start of summer conditioning work and summer school, a number expected to include safety Major Burns, the former Madison Prep star who is transferring from Georgia. Some LSU recruits came in at midterm and enrolled in January.

Orgeron said coaches will be at the dorms when players arrive. A first team meeting is set for Sunday, and football conditioning and summer school begins Monday.

It will be a quick indoctrination to what Coach O calls “the LSU standard.”

“First of all, two rules: be early and protect the team,” he said. “That encompasses a lot of stuff. The next thing is how are we going to handle ourselves. We’re nice to everybody on campus. I want our guys to sit in the first three rows (in class), go in there and be a student, be prepared, do well in the classroom. Attendance to everything is mandatory. Be early. If not, you’re going to run at 5 o’clock in the morning. That’s not a good thing to do.

"Really the focus is on getting started on the right foot. In the training room how you act, in the weight room how you act, how you dress, how you tie your shoes, square one. Let’s go to work.”

Gaye is a go

Orgeron said defensive end Ali Gaye should be ready to resume workouts with the team next week.

Gaye missed the spring game because of an unspecified injury.

Gaye was one of a host of players Orgeron singled out for their leadership, a list that includes quarterbacks Myles Brennan and Max Johnson and cornerback Derek Stingley.

“I can’t wait to see these guys show up and take over the team,” Coach O said.

Game planning

Orgeron said LSU’s coaches completed their preliminary game planning for the Tigers’ Sept. 4 season opener at UCLA last week and are working on Mississippi State and then Auburn next week. LSU plays Sept. 25 at State and hosts Auburn on Oct. 2.

Coach O also said LSU will travel to California on Thursday in advance of the UCLA game instead of Friday as is typical for road games. This will be LSU’s first game against the Bruins and in the Rose Bowl and its first road trip to the West Coast since Washington in 2009.

“We’ll let the guys rest on Friday and then try to make everything as normal as we can,” he said. “Like a home game. We’ll probably go to the Rose Bowl on Friday, have Friday night meetings and a regular Saturday walk-through just like at home.”