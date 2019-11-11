LSU football coach Ed Orgeron on Monday addressed a video that went viral Saturday following the Tigers' 46-41 win over Alabama.

In the livestream video filmed by one of the LSU players, Orgeron can be heard addressing his team in the locker room by using an expletive and referencing the well known "roll tide" chant by Crimson Tide fans.

Orgeron did not name the player who recorded the video.

“I wish that wouldn’t have happened," Oregon said. "That shouldn’t have happened. And I addressed the player that did it. He felt bad about it. They’re so used to having those phones all the time. When we have pre-game meal, I say, ‘OK, will you turn your phones off just for a little bit so we can say the prayer.’ We say the prayer, and they grab for their phones. I think it’s just the product of the day. Everybody carries their phone with them all the time. I don’t think it was done with (bad) intent. I addressed it with the young man, and I don’t think it’s going to happen again.”

Orgeron, while not apologizing for the language he used, did clarify that he did not want his comments to be made public.

“The things that I say outside to the media is, those are the things I want to get out," Orgeron said. "If I wanted that to get out, I would have said that outside. But you get emotional when you talk to your team. It’s your family. Just like we all talk to our family. We talk around the dinner table, we say some things that outside of the family we wouldn’t say. There was no means to hurt anybody. Nothing like that. It was just a fiery moment, a very emotional moment with our team. That’s all that was.”

LSU's win Saturday was its first against Alabama since 2011, the last time both teams played as the top two teams in the AP poll.

The Tigers are now the No. 1 team by both the writers and coaches. The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be updated Tuesday night.