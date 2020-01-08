Darius Days has been the LSU basketball team’s leading rebounder through the first 13 games of the season.
He’s been a capable scorer as well in going for 12.7 points a game — more than seven points a game than a year ago — going into Wednesday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup with Arkansas.
On Wednesday, LSU needed every bit of Days’ game on both ends of the floor and some late heroics from freshman Trendon Watford to hold off a determined Arkansas team 79-77 in a thriller in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Days came up with 16 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and Skylar Mays had 19 points to help LSU (10-4, 2-0 SEC) survive for its third consecutive win after a two-game losing streak in mid-December.
But it was Watford who turned out to be the star with a career-high 21 points to go with nine rebounds.
Watford produced two old-fashioned three-point plays in a span of 24 seconds to finally take down Arkansas (12-2, 1-1 SEC) in the tense contest.
Watford’s first three-point play came with 32 seconds to go after Jimmy Whitt gave Arkansas a 74-73 lead on a driving layup with 40 seconds left.
Drawing a foul from Arkansas star Mason Jones, Watford hit a left-handed shot off the glass and then went to the line for the free throw that gave LSU a precarious 76-74 lead with 32 seconds remaining.
After Arkansas’ Isaiah Joe put his team back in front with a three-point play of his own with 21 seconds left at 77-76, Watford went inside again and made a twisting shot despite contact from Whitt.
When Watford hit the free throw with 8 seconds to play, the Tigers had a 79-77 lead.
Joe tried to hit a 3-pointer as the clock wound down, but Charles Manning blocked both shots and LSU hung on for the win.
Jones had a game-high 24 points for Arkansas before fouling out and Whitt had 22. Joe, who was held scoreless in the first half as the Razorbacks took a 40-37 lead, had 13 in the second half.