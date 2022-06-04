The LSU baseball team takes on Southern Miss at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Hattiesburg Regional. You can follow here for the score and updates from Pete Taylor Park.
The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the regional hosted by Southern Miss, the No. 1 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional.
LSU needed a wild comeback last night to give them an opportunity to face Southern Miss later this evening, scoring 10 runs in the 8th inning against Kennesaw State in a 14-11 win.
The winner of the Saturday night game will play at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The loser will play in an elimination game at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and the winner of that game will face the winner of Southern Miss and LSU.
Follow along below for the latest on the game in Hattiesburg.