The LSU baseball team takes on Southern Miss at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Hattiesburg Regional. You can follow here for the score and updates from Pete Taylor Park.

The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the regional hosted by Southern Miss, the No. 1 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional.

LSU needed a wild comeback last night to give them an opportunity to face Southern Miss later this evening, scoring 10 runs in the 8th inning against Kennesaw State in a 14-11 win.

The winner of the Saturday night game will play at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The loser will play in an elimination game at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and the winner of that game will face the winner of Southern Miss and LSU.

HERE'S HOW TO WATCH THE GAME BETWEEN LSU AND SOUTHERN MISS.

Follow along below for the latest on the game in Hattiesburg.

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

See who oddsmakers favor between LSU baseball-Southern Miss, UL-Texas A&M in NCAA Regionals.

How to watch LSU-Southern Miss on Saturday at the Hattiesburg regional

Scott Rabalais: LSU goes from embarrassment to an all-time comeback vs. Kennesaw State

LSU's 10 runs in the 8th inning help capture 14-11 comeback win over Kennesaw State